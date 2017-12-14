Petrol, diesel price on 14th December 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were unchanged while and diesel prices were hiked by 1 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 14th December 2017.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|69.07
|Kolkata
|71.84
|Mumbai
|76.66
|Chennai
|71.58
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|65.11
|Aizwal
|65.25
|Ambala
|68.63
|Bangalore
|70.14
|Bhopal
|73.77
|Bhubaneshwar
|67.96
|Chandigarh
|66.43
|Dehradun
|71.96
|Gandhinagar
|67.91
|Gangtok
|72.05
|Guwahati
|70.97
|Hyderabad
|73.13
|Imphal
|67.28
|Itanagar
|65.35
|Jaipur
|71.68
|Jammu
|70.77
|Jullunder
|74.06
|Kohima
|67.62
|Lucknow
|71.46
|Panjim
|63.61
|Patna
|73.42
|Pondicherry
|68.02
|Port Blair
|59.70
|Raipur
|69.60
|Ranchi
|70.62
|Shillong
|68.58
|Shimla
|69.79
|Srinagar
|73.47
|Trivandrum
|72.84
|Silvasa
|67.23
|Daman
|67.16
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|58.33
|Kolkata
|60.99
|Mumbai
|61.31
|Chennai
|61.43
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|56.58
|Aizwal
|55.91
|Amabala
|58.23
|Bangalore
|59.30
|Bhopal
|60.75
|Bhubaneshwar
|62.54
|Chandigarh
|56.61
|Deharadun
|59.62
|Gandhinagar
|62.11
|Gangtok
|60.15
|Guwahati
|60.81
|Hyderabad
|63.37
|Imphal
|56.58
|Itnagar
|55.94
|Jaipur
|62.34
|Jammu
|59.36
|Jullunder
|58.41
|Kohima
|56.85
|Lucknow
|59.46
|Panjim
|59.28
|Patna
|61.99
|Pondicherry
|60.30
|Port Blair
|54.91
|Raipur
|63.06
|Ranchi
|61.70
|Shillong
|58.19
|Shimla
|58.56
|Srinagar
|61.58
|Trivandrum
|63.40
|Silvasa
|59.06
|Daman
|59.00
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city