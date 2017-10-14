Petrol, diesel price on 14th October 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

Petrol prices were reduced by 5 paise while diesel prices were slashed by 3 paise per litre.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were reduced by 5 paise while diesel prices were slashed by 3 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 14th October 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|68.38
|Kolkata
|71.16
|Mumbai
|75.50
|Chennai
|70.85
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|64.40
|Aizwal
|64.53
|Amabala
|67.94
|Bangalore
|69.44
|Bhopal
|73.08
|Bhubaneshwar
|67.27
|Chandigarh
|68.52
|Deharadun
|71.42
|Gandhinagar
|67.76
|Gangtok
|71.30
|Guwahati
|70.25
|Hyderabad
|72.40
|Imphal
|66.58
|Itnagar
|64.68
|Jaipur
|70.98
|Jammu
|70.09
|Jullunder
|73.34
|Kohima
|66.88
|Lucknow
|70.92
|Panjim
|62.98
|Patna
|72.74
|Pondicherry
|67.38
|Port Blair
|59.13
|Raipur
|68.93
|Ranchi
|70.08
|Shillong
|67.82
|Shimla
|69.06
|Srinagar
|72.76
|Trivandrum
|72.15
|Silvasa
|66.58
|Daman
|66.51
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|56.98
|Kolkata
|59.64
|Mumbai
|59.53
|Chennai
|59.99
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|55.21
|Aizwal
|54.56
|Ambala
|56.88
|Bangalore
|57.18
|Bhopal
|59.34
|Bhubaneshwar
|61.09
|Chandigarh
|57.79
|Dehradun
|58.99
|Gandhinagar
|61.17
|Gangtok
|58.75
|Guwahati
|59.38
|Hyderabad
|61.91
|Imphal
|55.24
|Itanagar
|54.62
|Jaipur
|60.97
|Jammu
|58.02
|Jullunder
|57.08
|Kohima
|55.47
|Lucknow
|58.30
|Panjim
|57.91
|Patna
|60.61
|Pondicherry
|58.94
|Port Blair
|53.68
|Raipur
|61.62
|Ranchi
|60.29
|Shillong
|56.77
|Shimla
|57.18
|Srinagar
|60.22
|Trivandrum
|61.99
|Silvasa
|57.73
|Daman
|57.66
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city