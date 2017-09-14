Petrol, diesel price on 14th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 14th September 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by 1 paisa a litre and diesel by 2 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 14th September 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|70.39
|Kolkata
|73.13
|Mumbai
|79.50
|Chennai
|72.97
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|66.30
|Aizwal
|66.43
|Amabala
|69.94
|Bangalore
|71.49
|Bhopal
|76.79
|Bhubaneshwar
|69.26
|Chandigarh
|70.53
|Deharadun
|73.61
|Gandhinagar
|72.20
|Gangtok
|73.30
|Guwahati
|72.34
|Hyderabad
|74.54
|Imphal
|68.55
|Itnagar
|66.57
|Jaipur
|73.03
|Jammu
|72.05
|Jullunder
|75.42
|Kohima
|68.85
|Lucknow
|72.50
|Panjim
|64.84
|Patna
|74.72
|Pondicherry
|69.33
|Port Blair
|60.80
|Raipur
|70.90
|Ranchi
|71.66
|Shillong
|69.79
|Shimla
|71.07
|Srinagar
|74.72
|Trivandrum
|74.24
|Silvasa
|68.52
|Daman
|68.45
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|58.74
|Kolkata
|61.40
|Mumbai
|62.40
|Chennai
|61.87
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|56.92
|Aizwal
|56.24
|Ambala
|58.64
|Bangalore
|58.85
|Bhopal
|65.20
|Bhubaneshwar
|62.99
|Chandigarh
|59.58
|Dehradun
|61.99
|Gandhinagar
|65.27
|Gangtok
|60.50
|Guwahati
|61.24
|Hyderabad
|63.82
|Imphal
|56.97
|Itanagar
|56.31
|Jaipur
|62.81
|Jammu
|59.76
|Jullunder
|58.81
|Kohima
|57.20
|Lucknow
|59.81
|Panjim
|59.71
|Patna
|62.41
|Pondicherry
|60.74
|Port Blair
|55.28
|Raipur
|63.50
|Ranchi
|62.12
|Shillong
|58.52
|Shimla
|58.93
|Srinagar
|61.97
|Trivandrum
|63.87
|Silvasa
|59.50
|Daman
|59.43
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city