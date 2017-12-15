Petrol, diesel price on 15th December 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 3 paise while and diesel prices were hiked by 5 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 15th December 2017.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 69.10 Kolkata 71.86 Mumbai 76.78 Chennai 71.61

Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals

Agartala 65.14 Aizwal 65.28 Ambala 68.66 Bangalore 70.17 Bhopal 73.80 Bhubaneshwar 67.98 Chandigarh 66.46 Dehradun 71.99 Gandhinagar 67.94 Gangtok 72.05 Guwahati 71.00 Hyderabad 73.16 Imphal 67.31 Itanagar 65.38 Jaipur 71.71 Jammu 70.80 Jullunder 74.09 Kohima 67.65 Lucknow 71.48 Panjim 63.64 Patna 73.45 Pondicherry 68.05 Port Blair 59.73 Raipur 69.63 Ranchi 70.65 Shillong 68.61 Shimla 69.82 Srinagar 73.50 Trivandrum 72.87 Silvasa 67.26 Daman 67.19

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 58.38 Kolkata 61.04 Mumbai 61.43 Chennai 61.48

Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals

Agartala 56.62 Aizwal 55.96 Amabala 58.28 Bangalore 59.35 Bhopal 60.80 Bhubaneshwar 62.60 Chandigarh 56.66 Deharadun 59.66 Gandhinagar 62.17 Gangtok 60.20 Guwahati 60.86 Hyderabad 63.42 Imphal 56.63 Itnagar 55.99 Jaipur 62.39 Jammu 59.41 Jullunder 58.46 Kohima 56.90 Lucknow 59.50 Panjim 59.34 Patna 62.04 Pondicherry 60.35 Port Blair 54.95 Raipur 63.12 Ranchi 61.75 Shillong 58.24 Shimla 58.61 Srinagar 61.63 Trivandrum 63.46 Silvasa 59.11 Daman 59.05

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city