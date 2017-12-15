Petrol, diesel price on 15th December 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 3 paise while and diesel prices were hiked by 5 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 15th December 2017.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|69.10
|Kolkata
|71.86
|Mumbai
|76.78
|Chennai
|71.61
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|65.14
|Aizwal
|65.28
|Ambala
|68.66
|Bangalore
|70.17
|Bhopal
|73.80
|Bhubaneshwar
|67.98
|Chandigarh
|66.46
|Dehradun
|71.99
|Gandhinagar
|67.94
|Gangtok
|72.05
|Guwahati
|71.00
|Hyderabad
|73.16
|Imphal
|67.31
|Itanagar
|65.38
|Jaipur
|71.71
|Jammu
|70.80
|Jullunder
|74.09
|Kohima
|67.65
|Lucknow
|71.48
|Panjim
|63.64
|Patna
|73.45
|Pondicherry
|68.05
|Port Blair
|59.73
|Raipur
|69.63
|Ranchi
|70.65
|Shillong
|68.61
|Shimla
|69.82
|Srinagar
|73.50
|Trivandrum
|72.87
|Silvasa
|67.26
|Daman
|67.19
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|58.38
|Kolkata
|61.04
|Mumbai
|61.43
|Chennai
|61.48
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|56.62
|Aizwal
|55.96
|Amabala
|58.28
|Bangalore
|59.35
|Bhopal
|60.80
|Bhubaneshwar
|62.60
|Chandigarh
|56.66
|Deharadun
|59.66
|Gandhinagar
|62.17
|Gangtok
|60.20
|Guwahati
|60.86
|Hyderabad
|63.42
|Imphal
|56.63
|Itnagar
|55.99
|Jaipur
|62.39
|Jammu
|59.41
|Jullunder
|58.46
|Kohima
|56.90
|Lucknow
|59.50
|Panjim
|59.34
|Patna
|62.04
|Pondicherry
|60.35
|Port Blair
|54.95
|Raipur
|63.12
|Ranchi
|61.75
|Shillong
|58.24
|Shimla
|58.61
|Srinagar
|61.63
|Trivandrum
|63.46
|Silvasa
|59.11
|Daman
|59.05
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city