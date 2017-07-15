Petrol, diesel price on 15th July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Petrol price was hiked by 14 paise and diesel by 19 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 15th July 2017. Here is the city-wise list of Petrol, diesel price.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded Petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 15th July 2017)
|New Delhi
|64.03
|Kolkata
|67.48
|Mumbai
|73.37
|Chennai
|66.49
Prices of non-branded Petrol across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|64.29
|Gurgaon
|64.04
|Noida
|67.62
|Ghaziabad
|67.50
Prices of non-branded Petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|60.34
|Aizwal
|60.48
|Amabala
|63.61
|Bangalore
|65.20
|Bhopal
|70.58
|Bhubaneshwar
|63.35
|Chandigarh
|64.20
|Deharadun
|68.67
|Gandhinagar
|65.74
|Gangtok
|67.05
|Guwahati
|66.81
|Hyderabad
|68.02
|Imphal
|62.46
|Itnagar
|60.55
|Jaipur
|66.74
|Jammu
|66.08
|Jullunder
|68.90
|Kohima
|62.74
|Lucknow
|67.56
|Panjim
|58.12
|Patna
|68.59
|Pondicherry
|62.71
|Port Blair
|55.35
|Raipur
|64.82
|Ranchi
|66.66
|Shillong
|63.51
|Shimla
|64.94
|Srinagar
|68.85
|Trivandrum
|67.91
|Silvasa
|62.46
|Daman
|62.38
Prices of non-branded Diesel in metro-cities
|New Delhi
|54.85
|Kolkata
|57.59
|Mumbai
|58.39
|Chennai
|57.83
|Faridabad
|55.36
|Gurgaon
|55.13
|Noida
|55.87
|Ghaziabad
|55.76
Prices of non-branded Diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|53.12
|Aizwal
|52.50
|Ambala
|54.73
|Bangalore
|54.99
|Bhopal
|61.34
|Bhbaneshwar
|59.15
|Chandigarh
|55.64
|Dehradun
|58.14
|Gandhinagar
|60.98
|Gangtok
|56.65
|Guwahati
|57.73
|Hyderabad
|59.74
|Imphal
|53.22
|Itanagar
|52.55
|Jaipur
|58.87
|Jammu
|56.05
|Jullunder
|55.03
|Kohima
|53.43
|Lucknow
|55.84
|Panjim
|57.21
|Patna
|58.54
|Pondicherry
|56.58
|Port Blair
|51.65
|Raipur
|59.47
|Ranchi
|58.17
|Shillong
|54.62
|Shimla
|55.19
|Srinagar
|58.34
|Trivandrum
|59.91
|Silvasa
|55.64
|Daman
|55.57
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.