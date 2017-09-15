Petrol, diesel price on 15th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 15th September 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by 4 paise a litre and diesel by 6 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 15th September 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|70.43
|Kolkata
|73.17
|Mumbai
|79.54
|Chennai
|73.01
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|66.34
|Aizwal
|66.47
|Amabala
|69.98
|Bangalore
|71.53
|Bhopal
|76.84
|Bhubaneshwar
|69.30
|Chandigarh
|70.57
|Deharadun
|73.64
|Gandhinagar
|72.25
|Gangtok
|73.30
|Guwahati
|72.39
|Hyderabad
|74.58
|Imphal
|68.59
|Itnagar
|66.61
|Jaipur
|73.07
|Jammu
|72.09
|Jullunder
|75.46
|Kohima
|68.89
|Lucknow
|72.53
|Panjim
|64.88
|Patna
|74.76
|Pondicherry
|69.37
|Port Blair
|60.84
|Raipur
|70.94
|Ranchi
|71.69
|Shillong
|69.83
|Shimla
|71.11
|Srinagar
|74.76
|Trivandrum
|74.28
|Silvasa
|68.56
|Daman
|68.48
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|58.80
|Kolkata
|61.46
|Mumbai
|62.46
|Chennai
|61.93
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|56.98
|Aizwal
|56.30
|Ambala
|58.70
|Bangalore
|58.91
|Bhopal
|65.26
|Bhubaneshwar
|63.05
|Chandigarh
|59.64
|Dehradun
|62.05
|Gandhinagar
|65.34
|Gangtok
|60.55
|Guwahati
|61.30
|Hyderabad
|63.89
|Imphal
|57.03
|Itanagar
|56.37
|Jaipur
|62.87
|Jammu
|59.82
|Jullunder
|58.87
|Kohima
|57.25
|Lucknow
|59.86
|Panjim
|59.77
|Patna
|62.47
|Pondicherry
|60.80
|Port Blair
|55.34
|Raipur
|63.57
|Ranchi
|62.19
|Shillong
|58.58
|Shimla
|58.99
|Srinagar
|62.03
|Trivandrum
|63.94
|Silvasa
|59.56
|Daman
|59.49
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city