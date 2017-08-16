Petrol, diesel price on 16th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 16th August 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 6 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 16th August 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 16th August 2017)
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|68.14
|Kolkata
|70.92
|Mumbai
|77.27
|Chennai
|70.59
Prices of non-branded petrol across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|68.34
|Gurgaon
|68.1
|Noida
|70.83
|Ghaziabad
|70.72
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|64.17
|Aizwal
|64.3
|Amabala
|67.7
|Bangalore
|69.19
|Bhopal
|74.81
|Bhubaneshwar
|67.24
|Chandigarh
|68.28
|Deharadun
|71.84
|Gandhinagar
|69.89
|Gangtok
|71.05
|Guwahati
|69.99
|Hyderabad
|72.14
|Imphal
|66.34
|Itnagar
|64.44
|Jaipur
|70.73
|Jammu
|69.93
|Jullunder
|73.14
|Kohima
|66.64
|Lucknow
|70.78
|Panjim
|61.73
|Patna
|72.49
|Pondicherry
|67.14
|Port Blair
|58.73
|Raipur
|68.69
|Ranchi
|69.89
|Shillong
|67.58
|Shimla
|68.82
|Srinagar
|72.6
|Trivandrum
|71.9
|Silvasa
|66.35
|Daman
|66.28
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|New Delhi
|57.36
|Kolkata
|60.01
|Mumbai
|60.92
|Chennai
|60.38
Prices of non-branded diesel across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|57.85
|Gurgaon
|57.63
|Noida
|58
|Ghaziabad
|57.89
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|55.57
|Aizwal
|54.91
|Ambala
|57.25
|Bangalore
|57.43
|Bhopal
|64.06
|Bhubaneshwar
|61.72
|Chandigarh
|58.16
|Dehradun
|60.55
|Gandhinagar
|63.72
|Gangtok
|59.15
|Guwahati
|59.77
|Hyderabad
|62.31
|Imphal
|55.6
|Itanagar
|54.98
|Jaipur
|61.36
|Jammu
|58.45
|Jullunder
|57.49
|Kohima
|55.84
|Lucknow
|57.98
|Panjim
|58.29
|Patna
|60.99
|Pondicherry
|59.32
|Port Blair
|53.89
|Raipur
|62.02
|Ranchi
|60.67
|Shillong
|57.14
|Shimla
|57.55
|Srinagar
|60.66
|Trivandrum
|62.39
|Silvasa
|58.1
|Daman
|58.03
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.