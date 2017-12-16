Petrol, diesel price on 16th December 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 3 paise while and diesel prices were hiked by 6 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 16th December 2017.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|69.13
|Kolkata
|71.89
|Mumbai
|76.68
|Chennai
|71.64
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|65.17
|Aizwal
|65.31
|Ambala
|68.69
|Bangalore
|70.20
|Bhopal
|73.83
|Bhubaneshwar
|68.01
|Chandigarh
|66.49
|Dehradun
|72.01
|Gandhinagar
|68.01
|Gangtok
|72.10
|Guwahati
|71.03
|Hyderabad
|73.19
|Imphal
|67.34
|Itanagar
|65.41
|Jaipur
|71.74
|Jammu
|70.82
|Jullunder
|74.12
|Kohima
|67.68
|Lucknow
|71.51
|Panjim
|63.67
|Patna
|73.48
|Pondicherry
|68.08
|Port Blair
|59.75
|Raipur
|69.66
|Ranchi
|70.67
|Shillong
|68.64
|Shimla
|69.85
|Srinagar
|73.52
|Trivandrum
|72.90
|Silvasa
|67.28
|Daman
|67.22
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|58.44
|Kolkata
|61.10
|Mumbai
|61.55
|Chennai
|61.55
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|56.68
|Aizwal
|56.02
|Amabala
|58.34
|Bangalore
|59.41
|Bhopal
|60.86
|Bhubaneshwar
|62.66
|Chandigarh
|56.72
|Deharadun
|59.71
|Gandhinagar
|62.25
|Gangtok
|60.25
|Guwahati
|60.93
|Hyderabad
|63.49
|Imphal
|56.69
|Itnagar
|56.04
|Jaipur
|62.46
|Jammu
|59.47
|Jullunder
|58.52
|Kohima
|56.96
|Lucknow
|59.55
|Panjim
|59.40
|Patna
|62.10
|Pondicherry
|60.41
|Port Blair
|55.01
|Raipur
|63.18
|Ranchi
|61.81
|Shillong
|58.30
|Shimla
|58.67
|Srinagar
|61.69
|Trivandrum
|63.52
|Silvasa
|59.17
|Daman
|59.11
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city