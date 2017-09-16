Petrol, diesel price on 16th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 16th September 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by 5 paise a litre and diesel by 4 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 16th September 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|70.48
|Kolkata
|73.22
|Mumbai
|79.59
|Chennai
|73.06
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|66.38
|Aizwal
|66.51
|Amabala
|70.03
|Bangalore
|71.58
|Bhopal
|76.89
|Bhubaneshwar
|69.35
|Chandigarh
|70.62
|Deharadun
|73.06
|Gandhinagar
|72.30
|Gangtok
|73.35
|Guwahati
|72.44
|Hyderabad
|74.63
|Imphal
|68.64
|Itnagar
|66.66
|Jaipur
|73.12
|Jammu
|72.14
|Jullunder
|75.51
|Kohima
|68.94
|Lucknow
|72.57
|Panjim
|64.92
|Patna
|74.81
|Pondicherry
|69.42
|Port Blair
|60.88
|Raipur
|70.99
|Ranchi
|71.73
|Shillong
|69.88
|Shimla
|71.16
|Srinagar
|74.81
|Trivandrum
|74.33
|Silvasa
|68.60
|Daman
|68.53
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|58.84
|Kolkata
|61.50
|Mumbai
|62.50
|Chennai
|61.98
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|57.02
|Aizwal
|56.34
|Ambala
|58.74
|Bangalore
|58.95
|Bhopal
|65.31
|Bhubaneshwar
|63.10
|Chandigarh
|59.68
|Dehradun
|61.45
|Gandhinagar
|65.38
|Gangtok
|60.60
|Guwahati
|61.35
|Hyderabad
|63.93
|Imphal
|57.06
|Itanagar
|56.41
|Jaipur
|62.92
|Jammu
|59.86
|Jullunder
|58.91
|Kohima
|57.29
|Lucknow
|59.89
|Panjim
|59.82
|Patna
|62.51
|Pondicherry
|60.84
|Port Blair
|55.37
|Raipur
|63.61
|Ranchi
|62.23
|Shillong
|58.62
|Shimla
|59.03
|Srinagar
|62.07
|Trivandrum
|63.98
|Silvasa
|59.60
|Daman
|59.53
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city