Petrol, diesel price on 17th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 17th August 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 0.1 paise and diesel prices by 0.03 paise , applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 17th August 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 17th August 2017)
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|68.24
|Kolkata
|71.02
|Mumbai
|77.37
|Chennai
|70.70
Prices of non-branded petrol across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|68.45
|Gurgaon
|68.21
|Noida
|70.91
|Ghaziabad
|70.80
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|64.27
|Aizwal
|64.40
|Amabala
|67.80
|Bangalore
|69.29
|Bhopal
|74.92
|Bhubaneshwar
|67.34
|Chandigarh
|68.38
|Deharadun
|71.92
|Gandhinagar
|70.00
|Gangtok
|71.15
|Guwahati
|70.10
|Hyderabad
|72.25
|Imphal
|66.44
|Itnagar
|64.54
|Jaipur
|70.83
|Jammu
|70.03
|Jullunder
|73.24
|Kohima
|66.74
|Lucknow
|70.86
|Panjim
|61.82
|Patna
|72.59
|Pondicherry
|67.24
|Port Blair
|58.82
|Raipur
|68.79
|Ranchi
|69.97
|Shillong
|67.68
|Shimla
|68.92
|Srinagar
|72.70
|Trivandrum
|72
|Silvasa
|66.45
|Daman
|66.38
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|New Delhi
|57.39
|Kolkata
|60.04
|Mumbai
|60.96
|Chennai
|60.42
Prices of non-branded diesel across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|57.88
|Gurgaon
|57.66
|Noida
|58.03
|Ghaziabad
|57.92
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|55.60
|Aizwal
|54.94
|Ambala
|57.28
|Bangalore
|57.46
|Bhopal
|64.10
|Bhubaneshwar
|61.75
|Chandigarh
|58.20
|Dehradun
|60.58
|Gandhinagar
|63.76
|Gangtok
|59.15
|Guwahati
|59.81
|Hyderabad
|62.35
|Imphal
|55.64
|Itanagar
|55.01
|Jaipur
|61.39
|Jammu
|58.49
|Jullunder
|57.53
|Kohima
|55.87
|Lucknow
|58.00
|Panjim
|58.32
|Patna
|61.02
|Pondicherry
|59.36
|Port Blair
|53.92
|Raipur
|62.05
|Ranchi
|60.71
|Shillong
|57.18
|Shimla
|57.59
|Srinagar
|60.69
|Trivandrum
|62.42
|Silvasa
|58.13
|Daman
|58.07
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.