Petrol, diesel price on 17th January 2018: Check out the rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 9 paise and diesel prices were raised by 14 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 17th January 2018.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|71.39
|Kolkata
|74.11
|Mumbai
|79.27
|Chennai
|74.02
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|67.30
|Aizwal
|67.44
|Ambala
|71.53
|Bangalore
|72.51
|Bhopal
|76.38
|Bhubaneshwar
|70.25
|Chandigarh
|68.66
|Dehradun
|73.79
|Gandhinagar
|71.00
|Gangtok
|74.35
|Guwahati
|73.39
|Hyderabad
|75.59
|Imphal
|69.56
|Itanagar
|67.54
|Jaipur
|74.32
|Jammu
|73.03
|Jullunder
|76.45
|Kohima
|69.89
|Lucknow
|73.28
|Panjim
|65.76
|Patna
|75.71
|Pondicherry
|70.28
|Port Blair
|61.69
|Raipur
|71.88
|Ranchi
|72.45
|Shillong
|70.86
|Shimla
|71.56
|Srinagar
|75.73
|Trivandrum
|75.25
|Silvasa
|69.46
|Daman
|69.39
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|62.06
|Kolkata
|64.72
|Mumbai
|66.09
|Chennai
|65.42
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|60.20
|Aizwal
|59.49
|Amabala
|62.53
|Bangalore
|63.10
|Bhopal
|64.90
|Bhubaneshwar
|66.57
|Chandigarh
|60.24
|Deharadun
|62.81
|Gandhinagar
|66.74
|Gangtok
|63.80
|Guwahati
|64.76
|Hyderabad
|67.42
|Imphal
|60.24
|Itnagar
|59.53
|Jaipur
|66.49
|Jammu
|63.06
|Jullunder
|62.08
|Kohima
|60.49
|Lucknow
|62.65
|Panjim
|63.10
|Patna
|65.79
|Pondicherry
|64.11
|Port Blair
|58.35
|Raipur
|67.05
|Ranchi
|65.59
|Shillong
|61.89
|Shimla
|61.74
|Srinagar
|65.28
|Trivandrum
|67.39
|Silvasa
|62.81
|Daman
|62.74
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city