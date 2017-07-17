Petrol, diesel price on 17th July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Petrol price was hiked by 4 paise and diesel by 6 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 17th July 2017. Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded Petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 17th July 2017)
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|64.15
|Kolkata
|67.58
|Mumbai
|73.49
|Chennai
|66.61
Prices of non-branded Petrol across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|64.41
|Gurgaon
|64.16
|Noida
|67.71
|Ghaziabad
|67.59
Prices of non-branded Petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|60.45
|Aizwal
|60.59
|Amabala
|63.73
|Bangalore
|65.32
|Bhopal
|70.70
|Bhubaneshwar
|63.46
|Chandigarh
|64.32
|Deharadun
|68.77
|Gandhinagar
|65.86
|Gangtok
|67.20
|Guwahati
|66.93
|Hyderabad
|68.15
|Imphal
|62.58
|Itnagar
|60.66
|Jaipur
|66.86
|Jammu
|66.20
|Jullunder
|69.03
|Kohima
|62.86
|Lucknow
|67.65
|Panjim
|58.23
|Patna
|68.71
|Pondicherry
|62.82
|Port Blair
|55.45
|Raipur
|64.94
|Ranchi
|66.76
|Shillong
|63.63
|Shimla
|65.06
|Srinagar
|68.96
|Trivandrum
|68.03
|Silvasa
|62.57
|Daman
|62.50
Prices of non-branded Diesel in metro-cities
|New Delhi
|54.99
|Kolkata
|57.74
|Mumbai
|58.54
|Chennai
|57.98
Prices of non-branded Diesel across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|55.50
|Gurgaon
|55.27
|Noida
|56.00
|Ghaziabad
|55.88
Prices of non-branded Diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|53.26
|Aizwal
|52.64
|Ambala
|54.88
|Bangalore
|55.14
|Bhopal
|61.50
|Bhbaneshwar
|59.31
|Chandigarh
|55.79
|Dehradun
|58.28
|Gandhinagar
|61.14
|Gangtok
|56.80
|Guwahati
|57.88
|Hyderabad
|59.89
|Imphal
|53.36
|Itanagar
|52.69
|Jaipur
|59.02
|Jammu
|56.19
|Jullunder
|55.17
|Kohima
|53.57
|Lucknow
|55.96
|Panjim
|57.36
|Patna
|58.68
|Pondicherry
|56.73
|Port Blair
|51.78
|Raipur
|59.62
|Ranchi
|58.32
|Shillong
|54.76
|Shimla
|55.33
|Srinagar
|58.49
|Trivandrum
|60.06
|Silvasa
|55.78
|Daman
|55.71
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.