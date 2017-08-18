Petrol, diesel price on 18th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 18th August 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 5 paise and diesel prices by 11 paise , applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 18th August 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 18th August 2017)
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|68.29
|Kolkata
|71.07
|Mumbai
|77.42
|Chennai
|70.76
Prices of non-branded petrol across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|68.5
|Gurgaon
|68.26
|Noida
|70.95
|Ghaziabad
|70.84
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|64.32
|Aizwal
|64.45
|Amabala
|67.85
|Bangalore
|69.35
|Bhopal
|74.97
|Bhubaneshwar
|67.39
|Chandigarh
|68.43
|Deharadun
|71.96
|Gandhinagar
|70.05
|Gangtok
|71.2
|Guwahati
|70.15
|Hyderabad
|72.31
|Imphal
|66.49
|Itnagar
|64.59
|Jaipur
|70.89
|Jammu
|70.08
|Jullunder
|73.3
|Kohima
|66.79
|Lucknow
|70.9
|Panjim
|61.87
|Patna
|72.64
|Pondicherry
|67.29
|Port Blair
|58.86
|Raipur
|68.84
|Ranchi
|70.01
|Shillong
|67.73
|Shimla
|68.97
|Srinagar
|72.75
|Trivandrum
|72.06
|Silvasa
|66.5
|Daman
|66.43
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|New Delhi
|57.28
|Kolkata
|59.93
|Mumbai
|60.85
|Chennai
|60.3
Prices of non-branded diesel across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|57.77
|Gurgaon
|57.55
|Noida
|57.94
|Ghaziabad
|57.83
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|55.5
|Aizwal
|54.84
|Ambala
|57.18
|Bangalore
|57.36
|Bhopal
|63.98
|Bhubaneshwar
|61.64
|Chandigarh
|58.09
|Dehradun
|60.47
|Gandhinagar
|63.64
|Gangtok
|59.05
|Guwahati
|59.69
|Hyderabad
|62.23
|Imphal
|55.53
|Itanagar
|54.91
|Jaipur
|61.28
|Jammu
|58.38
|Jullunder
|57.42
|Kohima
|55.77
|Lucknow
|57.91
|Panjim
|58.22
|Patna
|60.92
|Pondicherry
|59.25
|Port Blair
|53.82
|Raipur
|61.94
|Ranchi
|60.6
|Shillong
|57.07
|Shimla
|57.48
|Srinagar
|60.59
|Trivandrum
|62.31
|Silvasa
|58.03
|Daman
|57.96
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.