Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 18th August 2017.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 11:08
Petrol, diesel price on 18th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 5 paise and diesel prices by 11 paise , applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 18th August 2017.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 18th August 2017)

  (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 68.29
Kolkata 71.07
Mumbai 77.42
Chennai 70.76

Prices of non-branded petrol across National Capital Region

Faridabad 68.5
Gurgaon 68.26
Noida 70.95
Ghaziabad 70.84

Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals

Agartala 64.32
Aizwal 64.45
Amabala 67.85
Bangalore 69.35
Bhopal 74.97
Bhubaneshwar 67.39
Chandigarh 68.43
Deharadun 71.96
Gandhinagar 70.05
Gangtok 71.2
Guwahati 70.15
Hyderabad 72.31
Imphal 66.49
Itnagar 64.59
Jaipur 70.89
Jammu 70.08
Jullunder 73.3
Kohima 66.79
Lucknow 70.9
Panjim 61.87
Patna 72.64
Pondicherry 67.29
Port Blair 58.86
Raipur 68.84
Ranchi 70.01
Shillong 67.73
Shimla 68.97
Srinagar 72.75
Trivandrum 72.06
Silvasa 66.5
Daman 66.43

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

New Delhi 57.28
Kolkata 59.93
Mumbai 60.85
Chennai 60.3

Prices of non-branded diesel across National Capital Region

Faridabad 57.77
Gurgaon 57.55
Noida 57.94
Ghaziabad 57.83

Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals

Agartala 55.5
Aizwal 54.84
Ambala 57.18
Bangalore 57.36
Bhopal 63.98
Bhubaneshwar 61.64
Chandigarh 58.09
Dehradun 60.47
Gandhinagar 63.64
Gangtok 59.05
Guwahati 59.69
Hyderabad 62.23
Imphal 55.53
Itanagar 54.91
Jaipur 61.28
Jammu 58.38
Jullunder 57.42
Kohima 55.77
Lucknow 57.91
Panjim 58.22
Patna 60.92
Pondicherry 59.25
Port Blair 53.82
Raipur 61.94
Ranchi 60.6
Shillong 57.07
Shimla 57.48
Srinagar 60.59
Trivandrum 62.31
Silvasa 58.03
Daman 57.96

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.

 

 

