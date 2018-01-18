Petrol, diesel price on 18th January 2018: Check out the rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 17 paise and diesel prices were raised by 19 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 17th January 2018.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|71.56
|Kolkata
|74.28
|Mumbai
|79.4
|Chennai
|74.20
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|67.46
|Aizwal
|67.60
|Ambala
|71.70
|Bangalore
|72.68
|Bhopal
|76.56
|Bhubaneshwar
|70.42
|Chandigarh
|68.82
|Dehradun
|73.92
|Gandhinagar
|71.17
|Gangtok
|74.50
|Guwahati
|73.57
|Hyderabad
|75.78
|Imphal
|69.73
|Itanagar
|67.70
|Jaipur
|74.50
|Jammu
|73.19
|Jullunder
|76.62
|Kohima
|70.06
|Lucknow
|73.42
|Panjim
|65.91
|Patna
|75.88
|Pondicherry
|70.44
|Port Blair
|61.83
|Raipur
|72.05
|Ranchi
|72.58
|Shillong
|71.03
|Shimla
|71.73
|Srinagar
|75.89
|Trivandrum
|75.42
|Silvasa
|69.62
|Daman
|69.55
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|62.25
|Kolkata
|64.91
|Mumbai
|66.30
|Chennai
|65.63
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|60.39
|Aizwal
|59.67
|Amabala
|62.74
|Bangalore
|63.30
|Bhopal
|65.10
|Bhubaneshwar
|66.77
|Chandigarh
|60.43
|Deharadun
|62.97
|Gandhinagar
|66.96
|Gangtok
|64.00
|Guwahati
|64.96
|Hyderabad
|67.63
|Imphal
|60.43
|Itnagar
|59.72
|Jaipur
|66.69
|Jammu
|63.25
|Jullunder
|62.26
|Kohima
|60.68
|Lucknow
|62.81
|Panjim
|63.30
|Patna
|65.98
|Pondicherry
|64.31
|Port Blair
|58.52
|Raipur
|67.26
|Ranchi
|65.79
|Shillong
|62.08
|Shimla
|61.93
|Srinagar
|65.47
|Trivandrum
|67.59
|Silvasa
|63.00
|Daman
|62.93
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city