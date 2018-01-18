Petrol, diesel price on 18th January 2018: Check out the rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 17 paise and diesel prices were raised by 19 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 17th January 2018.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 71.56 Kolkata 74.28 Mumbai 79.4 Chennai 74.20

Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals

Agartala 67.46 Aizwal 67.60 Ambala 71.70 Bangalore 72.68 Bhopal 76.56 Bhubaneshwar 70.42 Chandigarh 68.82 Dehradun 73.92 Gandhinagar 71.17 Gangtok 74.50 Guwahati 73.57 Hyderabad 75.78 Imphal 69.73 Itanagar 67.70 Jaipur 74.50 Jammu 73.19 Jullunder 76.62 Kohima 70.06 Lucknow 73.42 Panjim 65.91 Patna 75.88 Pondicherry 70.44 Port Blair 61.83 Raipur 72.05 Ranchi 72.58 Shillong 71.03 Shimla 71.73 Srinagar 75.89 Trivandrum 75.42 Silvasa 69.62 Daman 69.55

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 62.25 Kolkata 64.91 Mumbai 66.30 Chennai 65.63

Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals

Agartala 60.39 Aizwal 59.67 Amabala 62.74 Bangalore 63.30 Bhopal 65.10 Bhubaneshwar 66.77 Chandigarh 60.43 Deharadun 62.97 Gandhinagar 66.96 Gangtok 64.00 Guwahati 64.96 Hyderabad 67.63 Imphal 60.43 Itnagar 59.72 Jaipur 66.69 Jammu 63.25 Jullunder 62.26 Kohima 60.68 Lucknow 62.81 Panjim 63.30 Patna 65.98 Pondicherry 64.31 Port Blair 58.52 Raipur 67.26 Ranchi 65.79 Shillong 62.08 Shimla 61.93 Srinagar 65.47 Trivandrum 67.59 Silvasa 63.00 Daman 62.93

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city