Petrol, diesel price on 18th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 18th September 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by 0 paise a litre and diesel by 3 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 17th September 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|70.51
|Kolkata
|73.25
|Mumbai
|79.62
|Chennai
|73.09
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|66.41
|Aizwal
|66.54
|Amabala
|70.06
|Bangalore
|71.62
|Bhopal
|76.92
|Bhubaneshwar
|69.38
|Chandigarh
|70.65
|Deharadun
|73.09
|Gandhinagar
|72.33
|Gangtok
|73.40
|Guwahati
|72.47
|Hyderabad
|74.67
|Imphal
|68.67
|Itnagar
|66.69
|Jaipur
|73.15
|Jammu
|72.17
|Jullunder
|75.54
|Kohima
|68.97
|Lucknow
|72.59
|Panjim
|64.95
|Patna
|74.84
|Pondicherry
|69.45
|Port Blair
|60.90
|Raipur
|71.02
|Ranchi
|71.76
|Shillong
|69.91
|Shimla
|71.19
|Srinagar
|74.84
|Trivandrum
|74.36
|Silvasa
|68.63
|Daman
|68.56
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|58.91
|Kolkata
|61.57
|Mumbai
|62.58
|Chennai
|62.05
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|57.09
|Aizwal
|56.41
|Ambala
|58.82
|Bangalore
|58.02
|Bhopal
|65.38
|Bhubaneshwar
|63.17
|Chandigarh
|59.75
|Dehradun
|61.52
|Gandhinagar
|65.46
|Gangtok
|60.65
|Guwahati
|61.42
|Hyderabad
|64.00
|Imphal
|57.13
|Itanagar
|56.48
|Jaipur
|62.99
|Jammu
|59.93
|Jullunder
|58.98
|Kohima
|57.36
|Lucknow
|59.95
|Panjim
|59.89
|Patna
|62.58
|Pondicherry
|60.92
|Port Blair
|55.44
|Raipur
|63.69
|Ranchi
|62.30
|Shillong
|58.69
|Shimla
|59.10
|Srinagar
|62.14
|Trivandrum
|64.05
|Silvasa
|59.67
|Daman
|59.60
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city