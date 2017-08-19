Petrol, diesel price on 19th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 19th August 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 8 paise and diesel prices by 9 paise , applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 19th August 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 19th August 2017)
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|68.37
|Kolkata
|71.14
|Mumbai
|77.50
|Chennai
|70.83
Prices of non-branded petrol across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|68.57
|Gurgaon
|68.33
|Noida
|71.01
|Ghaziabad
|70.90
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|64.39
|Aizwal
|64.52
|Amabala
|67.93
|Bangalore
|69.42
|Bhopal
|75.05
|Bhubaneshwar
|67.47
|Chandigarh
|68.51
|Deharadun
|72.02
|Gandhinagar
|70.13
|Gangtok
|71.25
|Guwahati
|70.23
|Hyderabad
|72.39
|Imphal
|66.56
|Itnagar
|64.66
|Jaipur
|70.96
|Jammu
|70.15
|Jullunder
|73.38
|Kohima
|66.87
|Lucknow
|70.96
|Panjim
|61.94
|Patna
|72.72
|Pondicherry
|67.37
|Port Blair
|58.93
|Raipur
|68.91
|Ranchi
|70.07
|Shillong
|67.80
|Shimla
|69.05
|Srinagar
|72.82
|Trivandrum
|72.14
|Silvasa
|66.57
|Daman
|66.5
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|New Delhi
|57.19
|Kolkata
|59.84
|Mumbai
|60.74
|Chennai
|60.20
Prices of non-branded diesel across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|57.68
|Gurgaon
|57.46
|Noida
|57.86
|Ghaziabad
|57.75
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|55.41
|Aizwal
|54.75
|Ambala
|57.08
|Bangalore
|57.26
|Bhopal
|63.88
|Bhubaneshwar
|61.54
|Chandigarh
|57.99
|Dehradun
|60.37
|Gandhinagar
|63.54
|Gangtok
|58.95
|Guwahati
|59.59
|Hyderabad
|62.13
|Imphal
|55.44
|Itanagar
|54.81
|Jaipur
|61.18
|Jammu
|58.29
|Jullunder
|57.33
|Kohima
|55.67
|Lucknow
|57.83
|Panjim
|58.12
|Patna
|60.82
|Pondicherry
|59.15
|Port Blair
|53.74
|Raipur
|61.84
|Ranchi
|60.50
|Shillong
|56.98
|Shimla
|57.39
|Srinagar
|60.49
|Trivandrum
|62.21
|Silvasa
|57.93
|Daman
|57.86
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.