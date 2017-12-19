Petrol, diesel price on 19th December 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 8 paise while and diesel prices were hiked by 10 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 19th December 2017.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|69.27
|Kolkata
|72.03
|Mumbai
|77.17
|Chennai
|71.79
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|65.30
|Aizwal
|65.44
|Ambala
|68.83
|Bangalore
|70.34
|Bhopal
|73.98
|Bhubaneshwar
|68.15
|Chandigarh
|66.63
|Dehradun
|72.12
|Gandhinagar
|68.24
|Gangtok
|72.25
|Guwahati
|71.18
|Hyderabad
|73.34
|Imphal
|67.48
|Itanagar
|65.54
|Jaipur
|71.88
|Jammu
|70.96
|Jullunder
|74.26
|Kohima
|67.82
|Lucknow
|71.62
|Panjim
|63.80
|Patna
|73.62
|Pondicherry
|68.22
|Port Blair
|59.87
|Raipur
|69.80
|Ranchi
|70.78
|Shillong
|68.78
|Shimla
|69.99
|Srinagar
|73.66
|Trivandrum
|73.04
|Silvasa
|67.42
|Daman
|67.35
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|58.65
|Kolkata
|61.31
|Mumbai
|61.87
|Chennai
|61.77
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|56.89
|Aizwal
|56.22
|Amabala
|58.55
|Bangalore
|59.63
|Bhopal
|61.08
|Bhubaneshwar
|62.89
|Chandigarh
|56.93
|Deharadun
|59.89
|Gandhinagar
|62.52
|Gangtok
|60.45
|Guwahati
|61.15
|Hyderabad
|63.72
|Imphal
|56.90
|Itnagar
|56.25
|Jaipur
|62.67
|Jammu
|59.68
|Jullunder
|58.73
|Kohima
|57.16
|Lucknow
|59.73
|Panjim
|59.61
|Patna
|62.31
|Pondicherry
|60.62
|Port Blair
|55.20
|Raipur
|63.40
|Ranchi
|62.03
|Shillong
|58.51
|Shimla
|58.87
|Srinagar
|61.90
|Trivandrum
|63.75
|Silvasa
|59.38
|Daman
|59.32
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city