Petrol, diesel price on 19th February 2018: Check out the rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were reduced by 15 paise and diesel prices were reduced by 12 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 19th February 2018.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|71.92
|Kolkata
|74.63
|Mumbai
|79.80
|Chennai
|74.58
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|67.85
|Aizwal
|67.99
|Ambala
|72.06
|Bangalore
|73.05
|Bhopal
|77.70
|Bhubaneshwar
|70.78
|Chandigarh
|69.17
|Dehradun
|74.20
|Gandhinagar
|71.53
|Gangtok
|74.90
|Guwahati
|73.91
|Hyderabad
|76.16
|Imphal
|70.08
|Itanagar
|68.05
|Jaipur
|74.86
|Jammu
|73.76
|Jullunder
|76.99
|Kohima
|70.44
|Lucknow
|73.70
|Panjim
|66.25
|Patna
|76.90
|Pondicherry
|70.79
|Port Blair
|62.13
|Raipur
|72.40
|Ranchi
|72.86
|Shillong
|71.38
|Shimla
|72.09
|Srinagar
|76.36
|Trivandrum
|75.80
|Silvasa
|69.97
|Daman
|69.90
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|62.44
|Kolkata
|65.10
|Mumbai
|66.50
|Chennai
|65.83
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|60.62
|Aizwal
|59.90
|Amabala
|62.93
|Bangalore
|63.49
|Bhopal
|65.95
|Bhubaneshwar
|66.98
|Chandigarh
|60.61
|Deharadun
|63.13
|Gandhinagar
|67.31
|Gangtok
|64.20
|Guwahati
|65.13
|Hyderabad
|67.84
|Imphal
|60.61
|Itnagar
|59.91
|Jaipur
|66.89
|Jammu
|63.64
|Jullunder
|62.45
|Kohima
|60.89
|Lucknow
|62.97
|Panjim
|63.49
|Patna
|66.90
|Pondicherry
|64.50
|Port Blair
|58.69
|Raipur
|67.46
|Ranchi
|65.99
|Shillong
|62.27
|Shimla
|62.12
|Srinagar
|65.77
|Trivandrum
|67.79
|Silvasa
|63.19
|Daman
|63.13
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city