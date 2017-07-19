Petrol, diesel price on 19th July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price.
New Delhi: No changes were made in petrol and diesel prices for 19th July 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 19th July 2017)
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|64.21
|Kolkata
|67.62
|Mumbai
|73.54
|Chennai
|66.67
Prices of non-branded petrol across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|64.46
|Gurgaon
|64.21
|Noida
|67.75
|Ghaziabad
|67.63
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|60.51
|Aizwal
|60.65
|Amabala
|63.79
|Bangalore
|65.38
|Bhopal
|70.76
|Bhubaneshwar
|63.52
|Chandigarh
|64.38
|Deharadun
|68.81
|Gandhinagar
|65.92
|Gangtok
|67.25
|Guwahati
|66.99
|Hyderabad
|68.20
|Imphal
|62.63
|Itnagar
|60.72
|Jaipur
|66.92
|Jammu
|66.25
|Jullunder
|69.08
|Kohima
|62.91
|Lucknow
|67.69
|Panjim
|58.28
|Patna
|68.77
|Pondicherry
|62.88
|Port Blair
|55.50
|Raipur
|64.99
|Ranchi
|66.80
|Shillong
|63.68
|Shimla
|65.12
|Srinagar
|69.02
|Trivandrum
|68.09
|Silvasa
|62.62
|Daman
|62.55
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|New Delhi
|55.04
|Kolkata
|57.79
|Mumbai
|58.59
|Chennai
|58.04
Prices of non-branded diesel across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|55.55
|Gurgaon
|55.32
|Noida
|56.04
|Ghaziabad
|55.92
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|53.31
|Aizwal
|52.69
|Ambala
|54.93
|Bangalore
|55.19
|Bhopal
|61.55
|Bhbaneshwar
|59.36
|Chandigarh
|55.84
|Dehradun
|58.34
|Gandhinagar
|61.19
|Gangtok
|56.85
|Guwahati
|57.93
|Hyderabad
|59.95
|Imphal
|53.41
|Itanagar
|52.74
|Jaipur
|59.07
|Jammu
|56.24
|Jullunder
|55.22
|Kohima
|53.62
|Lucknow
|56
|Panjim
|57.42
|Patna
|58.74
|Pondicherry
|56.78
|Port Blair
|51.82
|Raipur
|59.68
|Ranchi
|58.37
|Shillong
|54.81
|Shimla
|55.39
|Srinagar
|58.54
|Trivandrum
|60.11
|Silvasa
|55.83
|Daman
|55.76
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.