close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Petrol, diesel price on 1st August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 1st August 2017.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 10:31
Petrol, diesel price on 1st August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by 14 paise and diesel by 08 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 1st August 2017.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 1st August 2017)

  (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 65.40
Kolkata 68.56
Mumbai 74.56
Chennai 67.71

Prices of non-branded petrol across National Capital Region

Faridabad 65.62
Gurgaon 65.38
Noida 68.68
Ghaziabad 68.57

Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals

Agartala 61.59
Aizwal 61.72
Amabala 64.98
Bangalore 66.39
Bhopal 71.99
Bhubaneshwar 64.53
Chandigarh 65.54
Deharadun 69.69
Gandhinagar 67.09
Gangtok 68.35
Guwahati 68.03
Hyderabad 69.24
Imphal 63.65
Itnagar 61.86
Jaipur 67.93
Jammu 67.26
Jullunder 70.32
Kohima 63.96
Lucknow 68.63
Panjim 59.25
Patna 69.78
Pondicherry 64.49
Port Blair 56.46
Raipur 66.00
Ranchi 67.74
Shillong 64.89
Shimla 66.09
Srinagar 69.93
Trivandrum 69.06
Silvasa 63.72
Daman 63.65

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

New Delhi 55.58
Kolkata 58.23
Mumbai 59.04
Chennai 58.49

Prices of non-branded diesel across National Capital Region

Faridabad 56.07
Gurgaon 55.85
Noida 56.49
Ghaziabad 56.38

Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals

Agartala 53.85
Aizwal 53.21
Ambala 55.47
Bangalore 55.62
Bhopal 62.13
Bhubaneshwar 59.8
Chandigarh 56.36
Dehradun 58.71
Gandhinagar 61.75
Gangtok 57.40
Guwahati 58.38
Hyderabad 60.38
Imphal 53.87
Itanagar 53.27
Jaipur 59.51
Jammu 56.69
Jullunder 55.75
Kohima 54.10
Lucknow 56.46
Panjim 56.48
Patna 59.18
Pondicherry 57.51
Port Blair 52.28
Raipur 60.12
Ranchi 58.82
Shillong 55.38
Shimla 55.79
Srinagar 58.90
Trivandrum 60.49
Silvasa 56.32
Daman 56.25

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.

 

TAGS

Petrol-diesel price daily revisionpetrol priceDiesel pricetoday petrol ratetoday diesel ratepetrol price todaydiesel price todayPetrolDieselpetrol price on 1st August 2017diesel price on 1st August 2017Petrol Price in IndiaDiesel price in Indiapetrol pricesDiesel pricesIOC

From Zee News

Better iPhone sales take Apple Q3 revenue to over $45 billion
International Business

Better iPhone sales take Apple Q3 revenue to over $45 billi...

Petrol, diesel price on 2nd August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 2nd August 2017: Check out the rate...

ITR 2017: Know why you should file income tax returns within due date
Personal Finance

ITR 2017: Know why you should file income tax returns withi...

RBI Monetary Policy Review today: Here&#039;s what analysts expect
Economy

RBI Monetary Policy Review today: Here's what analysts...

RBI monetary policy review today: Urjit Patel likely to cut interest rate by 0.25%
Economy

RBI monetary policy review today: Urjit Patel likely to cut...

RBI to give &#039;junked notes&#039; figure after counting: Arun Jaitley
Economy

RBI to give 'junked notes' figure after counting:...

Markets

May save Rs 2,000 crore on rate cut: SBI

Subsidised LPG price hiked by Rs 2 per cylinder, jet fuel by 2.3%
Economy

Subsidised LPG price hiked by Rs 2 per cylinder, jet fuel b...

Next GST Council meet to decide on anti-profiteering mechanism
Economy

Next GST Council meet to decide on anti-profiteering mechan...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video