Petrol, diesel price on 1st December 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were reduced by 2 paise while diesel prices were reduced by 1 paisa per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 1st December 2017.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|69.22
|Kolkata
|71.98
|Mumbai
|76.52
|Chennai
|71.74
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|65.25
|Aizwal
|65.39
|Ambala
|68.78
|Bangalore
|70.29
|Bhopal
|73.93
|Bhubaneshwar
|68.10
|Chandigarh
|66.58
|Dehradun
|72.08
|Gandhinagar
|68.06
|Gangtok
|72.20
|Guwahati
|71.13
|Hyderabad
|73.29
|Imphal
|67.43
|Itanagar
|65.49
|Jaipur
|71.83
|Jammu
|70.91
|Jullunder
|74.21
|Kohima
|67.77
|Lucknow
|71.58
|Panjim
|63.75
|Patna
|73.57
|Pondicherry
|68.17
|Port Blair
|59.83
|Raipur
|69.75
|Ranchi
|70.74
|Shillong
|68.73
|Shimla
|69.94
|Srinagar
|73.61
|Trivandrum
|72.99
|Silvasa
|67.37
|Daman
|67.30
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|58.40
|Kolkata
|61.06
|Mumbai
|61.07
|Chennai
|61.51
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|56.64
|Aizwal
|55.98
|Amabala
|58.30
|Bangalore
|59.23
|Bhopal
|60.68
|Bhubaneshwar
|62.62
|Chandigarh
|56.68
|Deharadun
|59.68
|Gandhinagar
|62.19
|Gangtok
|60.20
|Guwahati
|60.88
|Hyderabad
|63.44
|Imphal
|56.65
|Itnagar
|56.01
|Jaipur
|62.31
|Jammu
|59.43
|Jullunder
|58.48
|Kohima
|56.92
|Lucknow
|59.52
|Panjim
|59.36
|Patna
|62.06
|Pondicherry
|60.37
|Port Blair
|54.97
|Raipur
|63.14
|Ranchi
|61.77
|Shillong
|58.26
|Shimla
|58.63
|Srinagar
|61.65
|Trivandrum
|63.48
|Silvasa
|59.13
|Daman
|59.07
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city