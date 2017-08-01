Petrol, diesel price on 1st July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 1st July 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by 26 paise and diesel by 19 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 1st July 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 1st July 2017)
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|65.40
|Kolkata
|68.56
|Mumbai
|74.56
|Chennai
|67.71
Prices of non-branded petrol across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|65.62
|Gurgaon
|65.38
|Noida
|68.68
|Ghaziabad
|68.57
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|61.59
|Aizwal
|61.72
|Amabala
|64.98
|Bangalore
|66.39
|Bhopal
|71.99
|Bhubaneshwar
|64.53
|Chandigarh
|65.54
|Deharadun
|69.69
|Gandhinagar
|67.09
|Gangtok
|68.35
|Guwahati
|68.03
|Hyderabad
|69.24
|Imphal
|63.65
|Itnagar
|61.86
|Jaipur
|67.93
|Jammu
|67.26
|Jullunder
|70.32
|Kohima
|63.96
|Lucknow
|68.63
|Panjim
|59.25
|Patna
|69.78
|Pondicherry
|64.49
|Port Blair
|56.46
|Raipur
|66.00
|Ranchi
|67.74
|Shillong
|64.89
|Shimla
|66.09
|Srinagar
|69.93
|Trivandrum
|69.06
|Silvasa
|63.72
|Daman
|63.65
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|New Delhi
|55.58
|Kolkata
|58.23
|Mumbai
|59.04
|Chennai
|58.49
Prices of non-branded diesel across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|56.07
|Gurgaon
|55.85
|Noida
|56.49
|Ghaziabad
|56.38
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|53.85
|Aizwal
|53.21
|Ambala
|55.47
|Bangalore
|55.62
|Bhopal
|62.13
|Bhubaneshwar
|59.8
|Chandigarh
|56.36
|Dehradun
|58.71
|Gandhinagar
|61.75
|Gangtok
|57.40
|Guwahati
|58.38
|Hyderabad
|60.38
|Imphal
|53.87
|Itanagar
|53.27
|Jaipur
|59.51
|Jammu
|56.69
|Jullunder
|55.75
|Kohima
|54.10
|Lucknow
|56.46
|Panjim
|56.48
|Patna
|59.18
|Pondicherry
|57.51
|Port Blair
|52.28
|Raipur
|60.12
|Ranchi
|58.82
|Shillong
|55.38
|Shimla
|55.79
|Srinagar
|58.90
|Trivandrum
|60.49
|Silvasa
|56.32
|Daman
|56.25
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.