Petrol, diesel price on 1st October 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 1st October 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 10 paise per litre while diesel prices were hiked by 6 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 1st October 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|70.76
|Kolkata
|73.50
|Mumbai
|79.87
|Chennai
|73.36
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|66.65
|Aizwal
|66.78
|Amabala
|70.31
|Bangalore
|71.87
|Bhopal
|77.18
|Bhubaneshwar
|69.63
|Chandigarh
|70.90
|Deharadun
|73.28
|Gandhinagar
|72.58
|Gangtok
|73.65
|Guwahati
|72.73
|Hyderabad
|74.93
|Imphal
|68.92
|Itnagar
|66.92
|Jaipur
|73.41
|Jammu
|72.41
|Jullunder
|75.80
|Kohima
|69.21
|Lucknow
|72.79
|Panjim
|65.18
|Patna
|74.09
|Pondicherry
|69.69
|Port Blair
|61.11
|Raipur
|71.27
|Ranchi
|71.95
|Shillong
|70.14
|Shimla
|71.44
|Srinagar
|75.08
|Trivandrum
|74.62
|Silvasa
|68.87
|Daman
|68.80
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|58.92
|Kolkata
|61.58
|Mumbai
|62.59
|Chennai
|62.06
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|57.10
|Aizwal
|56.42
|Ambala
|58.83
|Bangalore
|59,03
|Bhopal
|65.39
|Bhubaneshwar
|63.18
|Chandigarh
|59.76
|Dehradun
|60.65
|Gandhinagar
|65.47
|Gangtok
|60.65
|Guwahati
|61.37
|Hyderabad
|63.43
|Imphal
|57.02
|Itanagar
|56.14
|Jaipur
|62.49
|Jammu
|59.00
|Jullunder
|58.94
|Kohima
|57.99
|Lucknow
|59.96
|Panjim
|59.90
|Patna
|62.59
|Pondicherry
|60.93
|Port Blair
|55.44
|Raipur
|63.70
|Ranchi
|62.31
|Shillong
|58.70
|Shimla
|59.11
|Srinagar
|62.15
|Trivandrum
|64.06
|Silvasa
|59.68
|Daman
|59.61
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city