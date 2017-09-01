Petrol, diesel price on 1st September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 1st September 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by 11 paise a litre and diesel by 8 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 1st September 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|69.26
|Kolkata
|72.02
|Mumbai
|78.38
|Chennai
|71.78
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|65.23
|Aizwal
|65.36
|Amabala
|68.82
|Bangalore
|70.34
|Bhopal
|75.63
|Bhubaneshwar
|68.15
|Chandigarh
|69.4
|Deharadun
|72.72
|Gandhinagar
|71.05
|Gangtok
|72.15
|Guwahati
|71.17
|Hyderabad
|73.34
|Imphal
|67.44
|Itnagar
|65.51
|Jaipur
|71.88
|Jammu
|70.95
|Jullunder
|74.25
|Kohima
|67.75
|Lucknow
|71.61
|Panjim
|62.80
|Patna
|73.61
|Pondicherry
|68.24
|Port Blair
|59.67
|Raipur
|69.79
|Ranchi
|70.77
|Shillong
|68.68
|Shimla
|69.94
|Srinagar
|73.62
|Trivandrum
|73.07
|Silvasa
|67.43
|Daman
|67.36
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|57.13
|Kolkata
|59.78
|Mumbai
|60.68
|Chennai
|60.14
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|55.35
|Aizwal
|54.69
|Ambala
|57.02
|Bangalore
|57.20
|Bhopal
|63.44
|Bhubaneshwar
|61.25
|Chandigarh
|57.94
|Dehradun
|60.31
|Gandhinagar
|63.47
|Gangtok
|58.90
|Guwahati
|59.53
|Hyderabad
|62.06
|Imphal
|55.38
|Itanagar
|54.76
|Jaipur
|61.12
|Jammu
|58.16
|Jullunder
|57.23
|Kohima
|55.62
|Lucknow
|58.43
|Panjim
|58.06
|Patna
|60.76
|Pondicherry
|59.09
|Port Blair
|53.69
|Raipur
|61.77
|Ranchi
|60.44
|Shillong
|
56.92
|Shimla
|57.33
|Srinagar
|60.37
|Trivandrum
|62.15
|Silvasa
|57.87
|Daman
|57.81
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city