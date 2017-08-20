Petrol, diesel price on 20th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 20th August 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 1 paise and diesel prices reduced by 12 paise , applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 20th August 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 20th August 2017)
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|68.38
|Kolkata
|71.16
|Mumbai
|77.51
|Chennai
|70.85
Prices of non-branded petrol across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|68.58
|Gurgaon
|68.34
|Noida
|71.02
|Ghaziabad
|70.91
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|64.40
|Aizwal
|64.53
|Amabala
|67.94
|Bangalore
|69.44
|Bhopal
|75.06
|Bhubaneshwar
|67.48
|Chandigarh
|68.52
|Deharadun
|72.03
|Gandhinagar
|70.14
|Gangtok
|71.30
|Guwahati
|70.25
|Hyderabad
|72.40
|Imphal
|66.58
|Itnagar
|64.67
|Jaipur
|70.97
|Jammu
|70.16
|Jullunder
|73.39
|Kohima
|66.88
|Lucknow
|70.97
|Panjim
|61.95
|Patna
|72.73
|Pondicherry
|67.38
|Port Blair
|58.94
|Raipur
|68.92
|Ranchi
|70.08
|Shillong
|67.81
|Shimla
|69.06
|Srinagar
|72.83
|Trivandrum
|72.15
|Silvasa
|66.58
|Daman
|66.51
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|New Delhi
|57.07
|Kolkata
|59.72
|Mumbai
|60.62
|Chennai
|60.08
Prices of non-branded diesel across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|57.56
|Gurgaon
|57.34
|Noida
|57.76
|Ghaziabad
|57.65
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|55.3
|Aizwal
|54.64
|Ambala
|56.97
|Bangalore
|57.14
|Bhopal
|63.75
|Bhubaneshwar
|61.41
|Chandigarh
|57.88
|Dehradun
|60.26
|Gandhinagar
|63.41
|Gangtok
|58.85
|Guwahati
|59.47
|Hyderabad
|62
|Imphal
|55.33
|Itanagar
|54.70
|Jaipur
|61.06
|Jammu
|58.17
|Jullunder
|57.22
|Kohima
|55.56
|Lucknow
|57.73
|Panjim
|58
|Patna
|60.70
|Pondicherry
|59.03
|Port Blair
|53.63
|Raipur
|61.71
|Ranchi
|60.38
|Shillong
|56.86
|Shimla
|57.27
|Srinagar
|60.38
|Trivandrum
|62.09
|Silvasa
|57.82
|Daman
|57.75
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.