Petrol, diesel price on 20th December 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 8 paise while and diesel prices were hiked by 10 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 20th December 2017.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 69.35 Kolkata 72.11 Mumbai 77.25 Chennai 71.87

Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals

Agartala 65.38 Aizwal 65.52 Ambala 68.91 Bangalore 70.42 Bhopal 74.06 Bhubaneshwar 68.23 Chandigarh 66.70 Dehradun 72.18 Gandhinagar 68.35 Gangtok 72.30 Guwahati 71.26 Hyderabad 73.43 Imphal 67.56 Itanagar 65.62 Jaipur 71.96 Jammu 71.04 Jullunder 74.34 Kohima 67.90 Lucknow 71.68 Panjim 63.87 Patna 73.70 Pondicherry 68.30 Port Blair 59.94 Raipur 69.88 Ranchi 70.84 Shillong 68.86 Shimla 70.07 Srinagar 73.74 Trivandrum 73.13 Silvasa 67.50 Daman 67.43

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 58.75 Kolkata 61.41 Mumbai 62.03 Chennai 61.88

Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals

Agartala 56.98 Aizwal 56.32 Amabala 58.65 Bangalore 59.73 Bhopal 61.19 Bhubaneshwar 63.00 Chandigarh 57.02 Deharadun 59.98 Gandhinagar 62.66 Gangtok 60.55 Guwahati 61.25 Hyderabad 63.83 Imphal 56.99 Itnagar 56.34 Jaipur 62.78 Jammu 59.77 Jullunder 58.82 Kohima 57.26 Lucknow 59.82 Panjim 59.72 Patna 62.42 Pondicherry 60.73 Port Blair 55.29 Raipur 63.51 Ranchi 62.13 Shillong 58.61 Shimla 58.97 Srinagar 62.00 Trivandrum 63.85 Silvasa 59.49 Daman 59.42

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city