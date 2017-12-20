Petrol, diesel price on 20th December 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Comments |
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 8 paise while and diesel prices were hiked by 10 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 20th December 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|69.35
|Kolkata
|72.11
|Mumbai
|77.25
|Chennai
|71.87
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|65.38
|Aizwal
|65.52
|Ambala
|68.91
|Bangalore
|70.42
|Bhopal
|74.06
|Bhubaneshwar
|68.23
|Chandigarh
|66.70
|Dehradun
|72.18
|Gandhinagar
|68.35
|Gangtok
|72.30
|Guwahati
|71.26
|Hyderabad
|73.43
|Imphal
|67.56
|Itanagar
|65.62
|Jaipur
|71.96
|Jammu
|71.04
|Jullunder
|74.34
|Kohima
|67.90
|Lucknow
|71.68
|Panjim
|63.87
|Patna
|73.70
|Pondicherry
|68.30
|Port Blair
|59.94
|Raipur
|69.88
|Ranchi
|70.84
|Shillong
|68.86
|Shimla
|70.07
|Srinagar
|73.74
|Trivandrum
|73.13
|Silvasa
|67.50
|Daman
|67.43
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|58.75
|Kolkata
|61.41
|Mumbai
|62.03
|Chennai
|61.88
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|56.98
|Aizwal
|56.32
|Amabala
|58.65
|Bangalore
|59.73
|Bhopal
|61.19
|Bhubaneshwar
|63.00
|Chandigarh
|57.02
|Deharadun
|59.98
|Gandhinagar
|62.66
|Gangtok
|60.55
|Guwahati
|61.25
|Hyderabad
|63.83
|Imphal
|56.99
|Itnagar
|56.34
|Jaipur
|62.78
|Jammu
|59.77
|Jullunder
|58.82
|Kohima
|57.26
|Lucknow
|59.82
|Panjim
|59.72
|Patna
|62.42
|Pondicherry
|60.73
|Port Blair
|55.29
|Raipur
|63.51
|Ranchi
|62.13
|Shillong
|58.61
|Shimla
|58.97
|Srinagar
|62.00
|Trivandrum
|63.85
|Silvasa
|59.49
|Daman
|59.42
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city