Petrol, diesel price on 20th July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 20th July 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by up to 5 paise and diesel by 1 paisa, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 20th July 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 20th July 2017)
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|64.25
|Kolkata
|67.66
|Mumbai
|73.59
|Chennai
|66.72
Prices of non-branded petrol across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|64.51
|Gurgaon
|64.26
|Noida
|67.79
|Ghaziabad
|67.67
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|60.55
|Aizwal
|60.69
|Amabala
|63.83
|Bangalore
|65.43
|Bhopal
|70.81
|Bhubaneshwar
|63.56
|Chandigarh
|64.42
|Deharadun
|68.85
|Gandhinagar
|65.97
|Gangtok
|67.3
|Guwahati
|67.04
|Hyderabad
|68.25
|Imphal
|62.68
|Itnagar
|60.76
|Jaipur
|66.96
|Jammu
|66.29
|Jullunder
|69.13
|Kohima
|62.96
|Lucknow
|67.73
|Panjim
|58.32
|Patna
|68.81
|Pondicherry
|62.92
|Port Blair
|55.53
|Raipur
|65.03
|Ranchi
|66.83
|Shillong
|63.73
|Shimla
|65.16
|Srinagar
|69.06
|Trivandrum
|68.14
|Silvasa
|62.67
|Daman
|62.59
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|New Delhi
|55.05
|Kolkata
|57.8
|Mumbai
|58.6
|Chennai
|58.05
Prices of non-branded diesel across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|55.56
|Gurgaon
|55.33
|Noida
|56.05
|Ghaziabad
|55.93
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|53.32
|Aizwal
|52.69
|Ambala
|54.94
|Bangalore
|55.2
|Bhopal
|61.56
|Bhubaneshwar
|59.37
|Chandigarh
|55.85
|Dehradun
|58.34
|Gandhinagar
|61.2
|Gangtok
|56.85
|Guwahati
|57.94
|Hyderabad
|59.96
|Imphal
|53.42
|Itanagar
|52.74
|Jaipur
|59.08
|Jammu
|56.25
|Jullunder
|55.23
|Kohima
|53.62
|Lucknow
|56.01
|Panjim
|57.43
|Patna
|58.74
|Pondicherry
|56.79
|Port Blair
|51.83
|Raipur
|59.69
|Ranchi
|58.38
|Shillong
|54.82
|Shimla
|55.39
|Srinagar
|58.54
|Trivandrum
|60.12
|Silvasa
|55.84
|Daman
|55.77
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.