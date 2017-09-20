Petrol, diesel price on 20th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 20th September 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol price remained unchanged while diesel prices were reduced by 6 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 20th September 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|70.52
|Kolkata
|73.26
|Mumbai
|79.63
|Chennai
|73.10
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|66.42
|Aizwal
|66.55
|Amabala
|70.07
|Bangalore
|71.63
|Bhopal
|76.93
|Bhubaneshwar
|69.39
|Chandigarh
|70.66
|Deharadun
|73.10
|Gandhinagar
|72.34
|Gangtok
|73.40
|Guwahati
|72.48
|Hyderabad
|74.68
|Imphal
|68.68
|Itnagar
|66.70
|Jaipur
|73.16
|Jammu
|72.18
|Jullunder
|75.55
|Kohima
|68.98
|Lucknow
|72.60
|Panjim
|64.96
|Patna
|74.85
|Pondicherry
|69.46
|Port Blair
|60.91
|Raipur
|71.03
|Ranchi
|71.76
|Shillong
|69.92
|Shimla
|71.20
|Srinagar
|74.85
|Trivandrum
|74.37
|Silvasa
|68.64
|Daman
|68.57
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|58.79
|Kolkata
|61.45
|Mumbai
|62.45
|Chennai
|61.92
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|56.97
|Aizwal
|56.29
|Ambala
|58.69
|Bangalore
|58.90
|Bhopal
|65.25
|Bhubaneshwar
|63.04
|Chandigarh
|59.63
|Dehradun
|61.39
|Gandhinagar
|65.33
|Gangtok
|60.55
|Guwahati
|61.29
|Hyderabad
|63.87
|Imphal
|57.02
|Itanagar
|56.36
|Jaipur
|62.86
|Jammu
|59.81
|Jullunder
|58.86
|Kohima
|57.24
|Lucknow
|59.85
|Panjim
|59.76
|Patna
|62.46
|Pondicherry
|60.79
|Port Blair
|55.33
|Raipur
|63.56
|Ranchi
|62.18
|Shillong
|58.57
|Shimla
|58.98
|Srinagar
|62.02
|Trivandrum
|63.93
|Silvasa
|59.55
|Daman
|59.48
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city