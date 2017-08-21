Petrol, diesel price on 21st August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 21st August 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 13 paise and diesel prices reduced by 0.06 paise , applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 21st August 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 21st August 2017)
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|68.54
|Kolkata
|71.31
|Mumbai
|77.66
|Chennai
|71.01
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|64.55
|Aizwal
|64.68
|Amabala
|68.09
|Bangalore
|69.60
|Bhopal
|75.22
|Bhubaneshwar
|67.63
|Chandigarh
|68.68
|Deharadun
|72.15
|Gandhinagar
|70.3
|Gangtok
|71.45
|Guwahati
|70.41
|Hyderabad
|72.56
|Imphal
|66.73
|Itnagar
|64.82
|Jaipur
|71.13
|Jammu
|70.31
|Jullunder
|73.55
|Kohima
|67.03
|Lucknow
|71.09
|Panjim
|62.09
|Patna
|72.89
|Pondicherry
|67.53
|Port Blair
|59.07
|Raipur
|69.08
|Ranchi
|70.20
|Shillong
|67.97
|Shimla
|69.21
|Srinagar
|72.98
|Trivandrum
|72.31
|Silvasa
|66.73
|Daman
|66.66
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|New Delhi
|57.01
|Kolkata
|59.66
|Mumbai
|60.55
|Chennai
|60.01
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|55.23
|Aizwal
|54.58
|Ambala
|56.90
|Bangalore
|57.08
|Bhopal
|63.68
|Bhubaneshwar
|61.34
|Chandigarh
|57.81
|Dehradun
|60.19
|Gandhinagar
|63.34
|Gangtok
|58.80
|Guwahati
|59.40
|Hyderabad
|61.93
|Imphal
|55.26
|Itanagar
|54.64
|Jaipur
|61
|Jammu
|58.11
|Jullunder
|57.15
|Kohima
|55.50
|Lucknow
|57.68
|Panjim
|57.94
|Patna
|60.64
|Pondicherry
|58.97
|Port Blair
|53.58
|Raipur
|61.64
|Ranchi
|60.31
|Shillong
|56.80
|Shimla
|57.21
|Srinagar
|60.32
|Trivandrum
|62.02
|Silvasa
|57.75
|Daman
|57.68
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.