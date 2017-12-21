Petrol, diesel price on 21st December 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 7 paise while and diesel prices were hiked by 10 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 21st December 2017.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|69.42
|Kolkata
|72.18
|Mumbai
|77.32
|Chennai
|71.95
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|65.44
|Aizwal
|65.58
|Ambala
|68.98
|Bangalore
|70.50
|Bhopal
|74.13
|Bhubaneshwar
|68.30
|Chandigarh
|66.77
|Dehradun
|72.24
|Gandhinagar
|68.46
|Gangtok
|72.40
|Guwahati
|71.34
|Hyderabad
|73.50
|Imphal
|67.63
|Itanagar
|65.68
|Jaipur
|72.03
|Jammu
|71.11
|Jullunder
|74.42
|Kohima
|67.96
|Lucknow
|71.73
|Panjim
|63.94
|Patna
|73.76
|Pondicherry
|68.36
|Port Blair
|59.99
|Raipur
|69.95
|Ranchi
|70.90
|Shillong
|68.93
|Shimla
|70.14
|Srinagar
|73.81
|Trivandrum
|73.20
|Silvasa
|67.56
|Daman
|67.49
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|58.85
|Kolkata
|61.51
|Mumbai
|62.16
|Chennai
|61.99
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|57.08
|Aizwal
|56.41
|Amabala
|58.75
|Bangalore
|59.83
|Bhopal
|61.29
|Bhubaneshwar
|63.10
|Chandigarh
|57.12
|Deharadun
|60.06
|Gandhinagar
|62.79
|Gangtok
|60.65
|Guwahati
|61.36
|Hyderabad
|63.93
|Imphal
|57.09
|Itnagar
|56.44
|Jaipur
|62.88
|Jammu
|59.87
|Jullunder
|58.92
|Kohima
|57.36
|Lucknow
|59.90
|Panjim
|59.82
|Patna
|62.52
|Pondicherry
|60.83
|Port Blair
|55.38
|Raipur
|63.62
|Ranchi
|62.24
|Shillong
|58.71
|Shimla
|59.07
|Srinagar
|62.10
|Trivandrum
|63.96
|Silvasa
|59.59
|Daman
|59.52
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city