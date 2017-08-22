Petrol, diesel price on 22nd August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 22nd August 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 13 paise and diesel prices reduced by 0.04 paise , applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 22nd August 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 22nd August 2017)
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|68.67
|Kolkata
|71.44
|Mumbai
|77.79
|Chennai
|71.15
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|64.67
|Aizwal
|64.80
|Amabala
|68.22
|Bangalore
|69.73
|Bhopal
|75.35
|Bhubaneshwar
|67.76
|Chandigarh
|68.80
|Deharadun
|72.25
|Gandhinagar
|70.43
|Gangtok
|71.55
|Guwahati
|70.54
|Hyderabad
|72.79
|Imphal
|66.86
|Itnagar
|64.94
|Jaipur
|71.27
|Jammu
|70.44
|Jullunder
|73.68
|Kohima
|67.16
|Lucknow
|71.19
|Panjim
|62.21
|Patna
|73.01
|Pondicherry
|67.65
|Port Blair
|59.17
|Raipur
|69.20
|Ranchi
|70.30
|Shillong
|68.09
|Shimla
|69.34
|Srinagar
|73.11
|Trivandrum
|72.44
|Silvasa
|68.85
|Daman
|66.78
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|New Delhi
|57.05
|Kolkata
|59.70
|Mumbai
|60.60
|Chennai
|60.06
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|55.27
|Aizwal
|54.62
|Ambala
|56.94
|Bangalore
|57.12
|Bhopal
|63.73
|Bhubaneshwar
|61.39
|Chandigarh
|57.85
|Dehradun
|60.23
|Gandhinagar
|63.38
|Gangtok
|58.85
|Guwahati
|59.45
|Hyderabad
|61.98
|Imphal
|55.30
|Itanagar
|54.68
|Jaipur
|61.04
|Jammu
|58.15
|Jullunder
|57.19
|Kohima
|55.54
|Lucknow
|57.71
|Panjim
|57.98
|Patna
|60.68
|Pondicherry
|59.01
|Port Blair
|53.61
|Raipur
|61.69
|Ranchi
|60.35
|Shillong
|56.84
|Shimla
|57.25
|Srinagar
|60.36
|Trivandrum
|62.06
|Silvasa
|57.79
|Daman
|57.72
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.