Petrol, diesel price on 22nd February 2018: Check out the rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were reduced by 2 paise while diesel prices were reduced by 1 paisa, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 22nd February 2018.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|71.70
|Kolkata
|74.45
|Mumbai
|79.58
|Chennai
|74.35
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|67.65
|Aizwal
|67.78
|Ambala
|71.84
|Bangalore
|72.82
|Bhopal
|77.47
|Bhubaneshwar
|70.56
|Chandigarh
|68.96
|Dehradun
|74.03
|Gandhinagar
|71.31
|Gangtok
|74.70
|Guwahati
|73.78
|Hyderabad
|75.92
|Imphal
|69.97
|Itanagar
|67.84
|Jaipur
|74.64
|Jammu
|73.55
|Jullunder
|76.86
|Kohima
|70.22
|Lucknow
|73.53
|Panjim
|66.04
|Patna
|76.78
|Pondicherry
|70.58
|Port Blair
|61.95
|Raipur
|72.19
|Ranchi
|72.69
|Shillong
|71.16
|Shimla
|71.87
|Srinagar
|76.15
|Trivandrum
|75.57
|Silvasa
|69.76
|Daman
|69.69
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|62.29
|Kolkata
|64.98
|Mumbai
|66.34
|Chennai
|65.67
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|60.48
|Aizwal
|59.75
|Amabala
|62.78
|Bangalore
|63.34
|Bhopal
|65.80
|Bhubaneshwar
|66.81
|Chandigarh
|60.47
|Deharadun
|63.01
|Gandhinagar
|67.15
|Gangtok
|64.05
|Guwahati
|64.97
|Hyderabad
|67.67
|Imphal
|60.47
|Itnagar
|59.76
|Jaipur
|66.73
|Jammu
|63.49
|Jullunder
|62.30
|Kohima
|60.74
|Lucknow
|62.85
|Panjim
|63.34
|Patna
|66.81
|Pondicherry
|64.35
|Port Blair
|58.56
|Raipur
|67.30
|Ranchi
|65.83
|Shillong
|62.12
|Shimla
|61.97
|Srinagar
|65.62
|Trivandrum
|67.63
|Silvasa
|63.04
|Daman
|62.97
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city