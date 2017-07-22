Petrol, diesel price on 22nd July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by up to 5 paise and diesel was slashed by 0.1 paisa, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 22nd July 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 22nd July 2017)
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|64.30
|Kolkata
|67.69
|Mumbai
|73.63
|Chennai
|66.77
Prices of non-branded petrol across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|64.55
|Gurgaon
|64.30
|Noida
|67.82
|Ghaziabad
|67.71
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|60.59
|Aizwal
|60.73
|Amabala
|63.88
|Bangalore
|65.47
|Bhopal
|70.85
|Bhubaneshwar
|63.61
|Chandigarh
|64.47
|Deharadun
|68.88
|Gandhinagar
|66.01
|Gangtok
|67.35
|Guwahati
|67.09
|Hyderabad
|68.30
|Imphal
|62.72
|Itnagar
|60.80
|Jaipur
|67.01
|Jammu
|66.34
|Jullunder
|69.18
|Kohima
|63.00
|Lucknow
|67.77
|Panjim
|58.36
|Patna
|68.86
|Pondicherry
|62.96
|Port Blair
|55.57
|Raipur
|65.08
|Ranchi
|66.87
|Shillong
|63.77
|Shimla
|65.21
|Srinagar
|69.10
|Trivandrum
|68.19
|Silvasa
|62.71
|Daman
|62.64
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|New Delhi
|54.95
|Kolkata
|57.69
|Mumbai
|58.49
|Chennai
|57.94
Prices of non-branded diesel across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|55.46
|Gurgaon
|55.23
|Noida
|55.96
|Ghaziabad
|55.84
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|53.22
|Aizwal
|52.60
|Ambala
|54.84
|Bangalore
|55.09
|Bhopal
|61.45
|Bhubaneshwar
|59.26
|Chandigarh
|55.74
|Dehradun
|58.24
|Gandhinagar
|61.09
|Gangtok
|56.75
|Guwahati
|57.83
|Hyderabad
|59.85
|Imphal
|53.32
|Itanagar
|52.64
|Jaipur
|58.97
|Jammu
|56.15
|Jullunder
|55.13
|Kohima
|53.52
|Lucknow
|55.92
|Panjim
|55.95
|Patna
|58.64
|Pondicherry
|56.69
|Port Blair
|51.74
|Raipur
|59.58
|Ranchi
|58.27
|Shillong
|54.72
|Shimla
|55.29
|Srinagar
|58.44
|Trivandrum
|60.01
|Silvasa
|55.74
|Daman
|55.67
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.