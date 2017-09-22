Petrol, diesel price on 22nd September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

close
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 22nd September 2017.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 22, 2017 - 09:33
New Delhi: Petrol prices were slashed by 5 paise per litre while diesel prices remained unchanged, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 22nd September 2017.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 70.47
Kolkata 73.21
Mumbai 79.58
Chennai 73.05

Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals

Agartala 66.37
Aizwal 66.50
Amabala 70.02
Bangalore 71.57
Bhopal 76.88
Bhubaneshwar 69.34
Chandigarh 70.61
Deharadun 73.06
Gandhinagar 72.29
Gangtok 73.35
Guwahati 72.43
Hyderabad 74.62
Imphal 68.63
Itnagar 66.65
Jaipur 73.11
Jammu 72.13
Jullunder 75.50
Kohima 68.93
Lucknow 72.56
Panjim 64.92
Patna 74.80
Pondicherry 69.41
Port Blair 60.87
Raipur 70.98
Ranchi 71.72
Shillong 69.87
Shimla 71.15
Srinagar 74.80
Trivandrum 74.32
Silvasa 68.59
Daman 68.52

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 58.69
Kolkata 61.35
Mumbai 62.35
Chennai 61.82

Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals

Agartala 56.87
Aizwal 56.19
Ambala 58.59
Bangalore 58.80
Bhopal 65.14
Bhubaneshwar 62.93
Chandigarh 59.53
Dehradun 61.29
Gandhinagar 65.22
Gangtok 60.45
Guwahati 61.19
Hyderabad 63.77
Imphal 56.92
Itanagar 56.27
Jaipur 62.76
Jammu 59.72
Jullunder 58.76
Kohima 57.15
Lucknow 59.77
Panjim 59.66
Patna 62.36
Pondicherry 60.69
Port Blair 55.24
Raipur 63.45
Ranchi 62.07
Shillong 58.47
Shimla 58.88
Srinagar 61.92
Trivandrum 63.82
Silvasa 59.44
Daman 59.38

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city

