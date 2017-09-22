Petrol, diesel price on 22nd September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 22nd September 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were slashed by 5 paise per litre while diesel prices remained unchanged, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 22nd September 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|70.47
|Kolkata
|73.21
|Mumbai
|79.58
|Chennai
|73.05
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|66.37
|Aizwal
|66.50
|Amabala
|70.02
|Bangalore
|71.57
|Bhopal
|76.88
|Bhubaneshwar
|69.34
|Chandigarh
|70.61
|Deharadun
|73.06
|Gandhinagar
|72.29
|Gangtok
|73.35
|Guwahati
|72.43
|Hyderabad
|74.62
|Imphal
|68.63
|Itnagar
|66.65
|Jaipur
|73.11
|Jammu
|72.13
|Jullunder
|75.50
|Kohima
|68.93
|Lucknow
|72.56
|Panjim
|64.92
|Patna
|74.80
|Pondicherry
|69.41
|Port Blair
|60.87
|Raipur
|70.98
|Ranchi
|71.72
|Shillong
|69.87
|Shimla
|71.15
|Srinagar
|74.80
|Trivandrum
|74.32
|Silvasa
|68.59
|Daman
|68.52
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|58.69
|Kolkata
|61.35
|Mumbai
|62.35
|Chennai
|61.82
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|56.87
|Aizwal
|56.19
|Ambala
|58.59
|Bangalore
|58.80
|Bhopal
|65.14
|Bhubaneshwar
|62.93
|Chandigarh
|59.53
|Dehradun
|61.29
|Gandhinagar
|65.22
|Gangtok
|60.45
|Guwahati
|61.19
|Hyderabad
|63.77
|Imphal
|56.92
|Itanagar
|56.27
|Jaipur
|62.76
|Jammu
|59.72
|Jullunder
|58.76
|Kohima
|57.15
|Lucknow
|59.77
|Panjim
|59.66
|Patna
|62.36
|Pondicherry
|60.69
|Port Blair
|55.24
|Raipur
|63.45
|Ranchi
|62.07
|Shillong
|58.47
|Shimla
|58.88
|Srinagar
|61.92
|Trivandrum
|63.82
|Silvasa
|59.44
|Daman
|59.38
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city