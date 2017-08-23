Petrol, diesel price on 23rd August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 23rd August 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 14 paise and diesel prices reduced by 0 paise , applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 22nd August 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 23rd August 2017)
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|68.73
|Kolkata
|71.50
|Mumbai
|77.86
|Chennai
|71.22
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|64.73
|Aizwal
|64.86
|Amabala
|68.29
|Bangalore
|69.79
|Bhopal
|75.42
|Bhubaneshwar
|67.83
|Chandigarh
|68.87
|Deharadun
|72.30
|Gandhinagar
|70.50
|Gangtok
|71.65
|Guwahati
|70.61
|Hyderabad
|72.77
|Imphal
|66.92
|Itnagar
|65.00
|Jaipur
|71.33
|Jammu
|70.50
|Jullunder
|73.75
|Kohima
|67.22
|Lucknow
|71.25
|Panjim
|62.27
|Patna
|73.08
|Pondicherry
|67.72
|Port Blair
|59.23
|Raipur
|69.27
|Ranchi
|70.35
|Shillong
|68.16
|Shimla
|69.41
|Srinagar
|73.17
|Trivandrum
|72.51
|Silvasa
|68.9285
|Daman
|66.78
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|New Delhi
|57.05
|Kolkata
|59.70
|Mumbai
|60.60
|Chennai
|60.05
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|55.27
|Aizwal
|54.61
|Ambala
|56.94
|Bangalore
|57.12
|Bhopal
|63.72
|Bhubaneshwar
|61.38
|Chandigarh
|57.85
|Dehradun
|60.23
|Gandhinagar
|63.38
|Gangtok
|58.80
|Guwahati
|59.44
|Hyderabad
|61.97
|Imphal
|55.30
|Itanagar
|54.68
|Jaipur
|61.04
|Jammu
|58.15
|Jullunder
|57.19
|Kohima
|55.53
|Lucknow
|57.71
|Panjim
|57.97
|Patna
|60.68
|Pondicherry
|59.01
|Port Blair
|53.61
|Raipur
|61.69
|Ranchi
|60.35
|Shillong
|56.84
|Shimla
|57.25
|Srinagar
|60.35
|Trivandrum
|62.06
|Silvasa
|57.79
|Daman
|57.72
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.