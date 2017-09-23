Petrol, diesel price on 23rd September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 23rd September 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were slashed by 5 paise per litre while diesel prices remained unchanged, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 23rd September 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|70.42
|Kolkata
|73.16
|Mumbai
|79.53
|Chennai
|73.00
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|66.33
|Aizwal
|66.46
|Amabala
|69.97
|Bangalore
|71.52
|Bhopal
|76.83
|Bhubaneshwar
|69.29
|Chandigarh
|70.56
|Deharadun
|73.02
|Gandhinagar
|72.24
|Gangtok
|73.30
|Guwahati
|72.38
|Hyderabad
|74.57
|Imphal
|68.58
|Itnagar
|66.60
|Jaipur
|73.06
|Jammu
|72.08
|Jullunder
|75.45
|Kohima
|68.88
|Lucknow
|72.52
|Panjim
|64.87
|Patna
|74.75
|Pondicherry
|69.36
|Port Blair
|60.83
|Raipur
|70.93
|Ranchi
|71.69
|Shillong
|69.82
|Shimla
|71.10
|Srinagar
|74.75
|Trivandrum
|74.27
|Silvasa
|68.55
|Daman
|68.47
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|58.69
|Kolkata
|61.35
|Mumbai
|62.35
|Chennai
|61.82
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|56.87
|Aizwal
|56.19
|Ambala
|58.59
|Bangalore
|58.80
|Bhopal
|65.14
|Bhubaneshwar
|62.93
|Chandigarh
|59.53
|Dehradun
|61.29
|Gandhinagar
|65.22
|Gangtok
|60.45
|Guwahati
|61.19
|Hyderabad
|63.77
|Imphal
|56.92
|Itanagar
|56.27
|Jaipur
|62.76
|Jammu
|59.72
|Jullunder
|58.76
|Kohima
|57.15
|Lucknow
|59.77
|Panjim
|59.66
|Patna
|62.36
|Pondicherry
|60.69
|Port Blair
|55.24
|Raipur
|63.45
|Ranchi
|62.07
|Shillong
|58.47
|Shimla
|58.88
|Srinagar
|61.92
|Trivandrum
|63.82
|Silvasa
|59.44
|Daman
|59.38
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city