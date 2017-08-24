Petrol, diesel price on 24th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 24th August 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 15 paise and diesel prices reduced by 0.01 paise , applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 24th August 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 24th August 2017)
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|68.88
|Kolkata
|71.64
|Mumbai
|78.00
|Chennai
|71.37
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|64.87
|Aizwal
|65.00
|Amabala
|68.43
|Bangalore
|69.94
|Bhopal
|75.57
|Bhubaneshwar
|67.97
|Chandigarh
|69.02
|Deharadun
|72.42
|Gandhinagar
|70.65
|Gangtok
|71.80
|Guwahati
|70.76
|Hyderabad
|72.93
|Imphal
|67.06
|Itnagar
|65.14
|Jaipur
|71.48
|Jammu
|70.65
|Jullunder
|73.90
|Kohima
|67.37
|Lucknow
|71.36
|Panjim
|62.40
|Patna
|73.22
|Pondicherry
|67.86
|Port Blair
|59.35
|Raipur
|69.41
|Ranchi
|70.35
|Shillong
|68.16
|Shimla
|69.55
|Srinagar
|73.32
|Trivandrum
|72.66
|Silvasa
|67.06
|Daman
|66.99
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|57.06
|Kolkata
|59.71
|Mumbai
|60.61
|Chennai
|60.06
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|55.28
|Aizwal
|54.62
|Ambala
|56.95
|Bangalore
|57.13
|Bhopal
|63.73
|Bhubaneshwar
|61.39
|Chandigarh
|57.86
|Dehradun
|60.24
|Gandhinagar
|63.39
|Gangtok
|58.85
|Guwahati
|59.45
|Hyderabad
|61.98
|Imphal
|55.31
|Itanagar
|54.69
|Jaipur
|61.05
|Jammu
|58.16
|Jullunder
|57.20
|Kohima
|55.54
|Lucknow
|57.20
|Panjim
|57.72
|Patna
|60.69
|Pondicherry
|59.01
|Port Blair
|53.62
|Raipur
|61.70
|Ranchi
|60.36
|Shillong
|56.85
|Shimla
|57.26
|Srinagar
|60.36
|Trivandrum
|62.07
|Silvasa
|57.80
|Daman
|57.73
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.