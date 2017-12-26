Petrol, diesel price on 26th December 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 2 paise while and diesel prices were hiked by 11 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 26th December 2017.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|69.63
|Kolkata
|72.39
|Mumbai
|77.53
|Chennai
|72.17
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|65.64
|Aizwal
|65.78
|Ambala
|69.19
|Bangalore
|70.71
|Bhopal
|74.34
|Bhubaneshwar
|68.51
|Chandigarh
|66.97
|Dehradun
|72.40
|Gandhinagar
|68.85
|Gangtok
|72.60
|Guwahati
|71.55
|Hyderabad
|73.73
|Imphal
|67.83
|Itanagar
|65.88
|Jaipur
|72.25
|Jammu
|71.31
|Jullunder
|74.63
|Kohima
|68.17
|Lucknow
|71.90
|Panjim
|64.13
|Patna
|73.97
|Pondicherry
|68.57
|Port Blair
|60.17
|Raipur
|70.15
|Ranchi
|71.06
|Shillong
|69.13
|Shimla
|70.35
|Srinagar
|74.01
|Trivandrum
|73.42
|Silvasa
|67.77
|Daman
|67.70
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|58.31
|Kolkata
|61.97
|Mumbai
|62.75
|Chennai
|62.48
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|57.53
|Aizwal
|56.85
|Amabala
|59.22
|Bangalore
|60.30
|Bhopal
|61.77
|Bhubaneshwar
|63.60
|Chandigarh
|57.57
|Deharadun
|60.45
|Gandhinagar
|63.37
|Gangtok
|61.10
|Guwahati
|61.85
|Hyderabad
|64.43
|Imphal
|57.54
|Itnagar
|56.88
|Jaipur
|63.36
|Jammu
|60.33
|Jullunder
|59.37
|Kohima
|57.81
|Lucknow
|60.29
|Panjim
|60.29
|Patna
|62.99
|Pondicherry
|61.30
|Port Blair
|55.80
|Raipur
|64.11
|Ranchi
|62.72
|Shillong
|59.16
|Shimla
|59.53
|Srinagar
|62.55
|Trivandrum
|64.45
|Silvasa
|60.05
|Daman
|59.98
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city