Petrol, diesel price on 24th July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by up to 0.13 paise and diesel by 0.01 paisa, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 24th July 2017.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 24th July 2017)
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|64.53
|Kolkata
|67.88
|Mumbai
|73.87
|Chennai
|67.01
Prices of non-branded petrol across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|64.79
|Gurgaon
|64.54
|Noida
|68.01
|Ghaziabad
|67.89
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|60.81
|Aizwal
|60.95
|Amabala
|64.11
|Bangalore
|65.71
|Bhopal
|71.09
|Bhubaneshwar
|63.84
|Chandigarh
|64.70
|Deharadun
|69.07
|Gandhinagar
|66.25
|Gangtok
|67.55
|Guwahati
|67.33
|Hyderabad
|68.55
|Imphal
|62.95
|Itnagar
|61.02
|Jaipur
|67.25
|Jammu
|66.57
|Jullunder
|69.42
|Kohima
|63.23
|Lucknow
|67.95
|Panjim
|58.57
|Patna
|69.09
|Pondicherry
|63.19
|Port Blair
|55.77
|Raipur
|65.31
|Ranchi
|67.05
|Shillong
|64
|Shimla
|65.44
|Srinagar
|69.33
|Trivandrum
|68.43
|Silvasa
|62.94
|Daman
|62.86
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|New Delhi
|54.94
|Kolkata
|57.68
|Mumbai
|58.48
|Chennai
|57.93
Prices of non-branded diesel across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|55.45
|Gurgaon
|55.22
|Noida
|55.95
|Ghaziabad
|55.83
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|53.21
|Aizwal
|52.59
|Ambala
|54.82
|Bangalore
|55.08
|Bhopal
|61.44
|Bhubaneshwar
|59.25
|Chandigarh
|55.73
|Dehradun
|58.23
|Gandhinagar
|61.08
|Gangtok
|56.75
|Guwahati
|57.82
|Hyderabad
|59.83
|Imphal
|53.31
|Itanagar
|52.63
|Jaipur
|58.96
|Jammu
|56.14
|Jullunder
|55.12
|Kohima
|53.51
|Lucknow
|55.91
|Panjim
|55.94
|Patna
|58.63
|Pondicherry
|56.67
|Port Blair
|51.73
|Raipur
|59.56
|Ranchi
|58.26
|Shillong
|54.71
|Shimla
|55.28
|Srinagar
|58.43
|Trivandrum
|60.00
|Silvasa
|55.73
|Daman
|55.65
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.