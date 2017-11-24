Petrol, diesel price on 24th November 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were reduced by 2 paise while diesel prices were hiked by 3 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 24th 2017.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|69.41
|Kolkata
|72.17
|Mumbai
|76.52
|Chennai
|71.94
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|65.43
|Aizwal
|65.57
|Ambala
|68.97
|Bangalore
|70.48
|Bhopal
|74.10
|Bhubaneshwar
|68.29
|Chandigarh
|66.76
|Dehradun
|72.23
|Gandhinagar
|68.25
|Gangtok
|72.40
|Guwahati
|71.33
|Hyderabad
|73.49
|Imphal
|67.62
|Itanagar
|65.67
|Jaipur
|72.01
|Jammu
|71.10
|Jullunder
|74.41
|Kohima
|67.95
|Lucknow
|71.73
|Panjim
|63.93
|Patna
|73.75
|Pondicherry
|68.35
|Port Blair
|59.99
|Raipur
|69.94
|Ranchi
|70.89
|Shillong
|68.92
|Shimla
|70.13
|Srinagar
|73.80
|Trivandrum
|73.19
|Silvasa
|67.55
|Daman
|67.48
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|58.33
|Kolkata
|60.99
|Mumbai
|60.96
|Chennai
|61.43
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|56.58
|Aizwal
|55.91
|Amabala
|58.23
|Bangalore
|59.12
|Bhopal
|60.49
|Bhubaneshwar
|62.54
|Chandigarh
|56.61
|Deharadun
|59.62
|Gandhinagar
|62.11
|Gangtok
|60.15
|Guwahati
|60.81
|Hyderabad
|63.37
|Imphal
|56.58
|Itnagar
|55.94
|Jaipur
|62.12
|Jammu
|59.36
|Jullunder
|58.41
|Kohima
|56.85
|Lucknow
|59.46
|Panjim
|59.28
|Patna
|61.99
|Pondicherry
|60.30
|Port Blair
|54.91
|Raipur
|63.06
|Ranchi
|61.70
|Shillong
|58.19
|Shimla
|58.55
|Srinagar
|61.58
|Trivandrum
|63.40
|Silvasa
|59.06
|Daman
|59.00
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city