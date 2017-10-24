Petrol, diesel price on 24th October 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Both petrol and diesel prices were unchanged paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 24th October 2017.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|68.60
|Kolkata
|71.38
|Mumbai
|75.71
|Chennai
|71.08
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|64.61
|Aizwal
|64.74
|Amabala
|68.16
|Bangalore
|69.66
|Bhopal
|73.30
|Bhubaneshwar
|67.49
|Chandigarh
|65.99
|Deharadun
|71.59
|Gandhinagar
|67.98
|Gangtok
|71.50
|Guwahati
|70.48
|Hyderabad
|72.64
|Imphal
|66.80
|Itnagar
|64.88
|Jaipur
|71.20
|Jammu
|70.31
|Jullunder
|73.57
|Kohima
|67.10
|Lucknow
|71.09
|Panjim
|63.19
|Patna
|72.95
|Pondicherry
|67.59
|Port Blair
|59.31
|Raipur
|69.14
|Ranchi
|70.26
|Shillong
|68.03
|Shimla
|69.28
|Srinagar
|72.98
|Trivandrum
|72.38
|Silvasa
|66.80
|Daman
|66.72
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|57.12
|Kolkata
|59.78
|Mumbai
|59.68
|Chennai
|60.14
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|55.35
|Aizwal
|54.69
|Ambala
|57.02
|Bangalore
|57.57
|Bhopal
|59.49
|Bhubaneshwar
|61.24
|Chandigarh
|55.44
|Dehradun
|59.11
|Gandhinagar
|61.32
|Gangtok
|58.90
|Guwahati
|59.53
|Hyderabad
|62.06
|Imphal
|55.38
|Itanagar
|54.75
|Jaipur
|61.12
|Jammu
|58.16
|Jullunder
|57.22
|Kohima
|55.61
|Lucknow
|58.42
|Panjim
|58.05
|Patna
|60.76
|Pondicherry
|59.09
|Port Blair
|53.81
|Raipur
|61.77
|Ranchi
|60.43
|Shillong
|56.91
|Shimla
|57.32
|Srinagar
|60.36
|Trivandrum
|62.14
|Silvasa
|57.87
|Daman
|57.80
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city