Petrol, diesel price on 24th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 24th September 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were slashed by 3 paise per litre while diesel prices were hiked by 3 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 24th September 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|70.39
|Kolkata
|73.13
|Mumbai
|79.50
|Chennai
|72.97
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|66.30
|Aizwal
|66.43
|Amabala
|69.94
|Bangalore
|71.49
|Bhopal
|76.79
|Bhubaneshwar
|69.26
|Chandigarh
|70.53
|Deharadun
|72.99
|Gandhinagar
|72.20
|Gangtok
|73.30
|Guwahati
|72.34
|Hyderabad
|74.54
|Imphal
|68.55
|Itnagar
|66.57
|Jaipur
|73.03
|Jammu
|72.05
|Jullunder
|75.42
|Kohima
|68.85
|Lucknow
|72.50
|Panjim
|64.84
|Patna
|74.72
|Pondicherry
|69.33
|Port Blair
|60.80
|Raipur
|70.90
|Ranchi
|71.66
|Shillong
|69.79
|Shimla
|71.07
|Srinagar
|74.72
|Trivandrum
|74.24
|Silvasa
|68.52
|Daman
|68.45
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|58.72
|Kolkata
|61.38
|Mumbai
|62.38
|Chennai
|61.85
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|56.90
|Aizwal
|56.22
|Ambala
|58.62
|Bangalore
|58.83
|Bhopal
|65.18
|Bhubaneshwar
|62.97
|Chandigarh
|59.56
|Dehradun
|60.48
|Gandhinagar
|65.25
|Gangtok
|60.45
|Guwahati
|61.22
|Hyderabad
|63.80
|Imphal
|56.95
|Itanagar
|56.29
|Jaipur
|62.79
|Jammu
|59.74
|Jullunder
|58.79
|Kohima
|57.18
|Lucknow
|59.79
|Panjim
|59.69
|Patna
|62.39
|Pondicherry
|60.72
|Port Blair
|55.26
|Raipur
|63.48
|Ranchi
|62.10
|Shillong
|58.50
|Shimla
|58.91
|Srinagar
|61.95
|Trivandrum
|63.85
|Silvasa
|59.47
|Daman
|59.41
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city