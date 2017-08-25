close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Petrol, diesel price on 25th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 25th August 2017.  

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 - 10:38
Petrol, diesel price on 25th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by 13 paise a litre, but that of diesel was cut by 4 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 25th August 2017.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

  (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 69.01
Kolkata 71.77
Mumbai 78.13
Chennai 71.51

Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals

Agartala 64.87
Aizwal 65.00
Amabala 68.43
Bangalore 69.94
Bhopal 75.57
Bhubaneshwar 67.97
Chandigarh 69.02
Deharadun 72.42
Gandhinagar 70.65
Gangtok 71.80
Guwahati 70.76
Hyderabad 72.93
Imphal 67.06
Itnagar 65.14
Jaipur 71.48
Jammu 70.65
Jullunder 73.90
Kohima 67.37
Lucknow 71.36
Panjim 62.40
Patna 73.22
Pondicherry 67.86
Port Blair 59.35
Raipur 69.41
Ranchi 70.35
Shillong 68.16
Shimla 69.55
Srinagar 73.32
Trivandrum 72.66
Silvasa 67.06
Daman 66.99

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

  (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 57.02
Kolkata 59.67
Mumbai 60.57
Chennai 60.02

Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals

Agartala 55.28
Aizwal 54.62
Ambala 56.95
Bangalore 57.13
Bhopal 63.73
Bhubaneshwar 61.39
Chandigarh 57.86
Dehradun 60.24
Gandhinagar 63.39
Gangtok 58.85
Guwahati 59.45
Hyderabad 61.98
Imphal 55.31
Itanagar 54.69
Jaipur 61.05
Jammu 58.16
Jullunder 57.20
Kohima 55.54
Lucknow 57.20
Panjim 57.72
Patna 60.69
Pondicherry 59.01
Port Blair 53.62
Raipur 61.70
Ranchi 60.36
Shillong 56.85
Shimla 57.26
Srinagar 60.36
Trivandrum 62.07
Silvasa 57.80
Daman 57.73

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.

 

TAGS

Petrol-diesel price daily revisionpetrol priceDiesel pricetoday petrol ratetoday diesel ratepetrol price todaydiesel price todayPetrolDieselpetrol price on 25th August 2017diesel price on 25th August 2017Petrol Price in IndiaDiesel price in Indiapetrol pricesDiesel pricesIOC

From Zee News

Vishal Sikka likely to join HPE as CTO: Report
Companies

Vishal Sikka likely to join HPE as CTO: Report

Infosys names former chief Nilekani as Chairman, defusing feud with founders
Companies

Infosys names former chief Nilekani as Chairman, defusing f...

New Rs 200 note to be issued from today, RBI says it will facilitate ease of transactions
Personal Finance

New Rs 200 note to be issued from today, RBI says it will f...

Bring down land prices for affordable housing: Niti Aayog
Real Estate

Bring down land prices for affordable housing: Niti Aayog

Niti Aayog suggests retaining tax exemption limit at Rs 2.5 lakh
Personal Finance

Niti Aayog suggests retaining tax exemption limit at Rs 2.5...

Quitting Infosys one of hardest decisions of my life: Vishal Sikka
Companies

Quitting Infosys one of hardest decisions of my life: Visha...

Aadhaar-PAN linkage to continue: UIDAI CEO
Personal Finance

Aadhaar-PAN linkage to continue: UIDAI CEO

Companies

Expedite engine supply to India: DGCA tells Pratt & Whi...

Infosys saga: Here&#039;s a timeline of events
Companies

Infosys saga: Here's a timeline of events

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video