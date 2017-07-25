Petrol, diesel price on 25th July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 25th July 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol price was slashed by 0.04 paise and diesel by 0.01 paisa, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 25th July 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 25th July 2017)
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|64.57
|Kolkata
|67.91
|Mumbai
|73.90
|Chennai
|67.05
Prices of non-branded petrol across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|64.82
|Gurgaon
|64.57
|Noida
|68.04
|Ghaziabad
|67.92
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|60.85
|Aizwal
|60.99
|Amabala
|64.15
|Bangalore
|65.75
|Bhopal
|71.13
|Bhubaneshwar
|63.88
|Chandigarh
|64.74
|Deharadun
|69.09
|Gandhinagar
|66.29
|Gangtok
|67.60
|Guwahati
|67.37
|Hyderabad
|68.59
|Imphal
|62.99
|Itnagar
|61.06
|Jaipur
|67.29
|Jammu
|66.60
|Jullunder
|69.46
|Kohima
|63.27
|Lucknow
|67.98
|Panjim
|58.61
|Patna
|69.13
|Pondicherry
|63.23
|Port Blair
|55.80
|Raipur
|65.35
|Ranchi
|67.08
|Shillong
|64.04
|Shimla
|65.48
|Srinagar
|69.37
|Trivandrum
|68.47
|Silvasa
|62.97
|Daman
|62.90
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|New Delhi
|54.95
|Kolkata
|57.70
|Mumbai
|58.50
|Chennai
|57.94
Prices of non-branded diesel across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|55.46
|Gurgaon
|55.23
|Noida
|55.96
|Ghaziabad
|55.84
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|53.22
|Aizwal
|52.60
|Ambala
|54.84
|Bangalore
|55.10
|Bhopal
|61.45
|Bhubaneshwar
|59.26
|Chandigarh
|55.75
|Dehradun
|58.24
|Gandhinagar
|61.09
|Gangtok
|56.75
|Guwahati
|57.84
|Hyderabad
|59.85
|Imphal
|53.32
|Itanagar
|52.65
|Jaipur
|58.98
|Jammu
|56.15
|Jullunder
|55.13
|Kohima
|53.53
|Lucknow
|55.92
|Panjim
|55.95
|Patna
|58.64
|Pondicherry
|56.69
|Port Blair
|51.74
|Raipur
|59.58
|Ranchi
|58.28
|Shillong
|54.72
|Shimla
|55.29
|Srinagar
|58.45
|Trivandrum
|60.01
|Silvasa
|55.74
|Daman
|55.67
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.