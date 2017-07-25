close
Petrol, diesel price on 25th July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 25th July 2017.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 08:56
Petrol, diesel price on 25th July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol price was slashed by 0.04 paise and diesel by 0.01 paisa, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 25th July 2017.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 25th July 2017)

  (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 64.57
Kolkata 67.91
Mumbai 73.90
Chennai 67.05

Prices of non-branded petrol across National Capital Region

Faridabad 64.82
Gurgaon 64.57
Noida 68.04
Ghaziabad 67.92

Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals

Agartala 60.85
Aizwal 60.99
Amabala 64.15
Bangalore 65.75
Bhopal 71.13
Bhubaneshwar 63.88
Chandigarh 64.74
Deharadun 69.09
Gandhinagar 66.29
Gangtok 67.60
Guwahati 67.37
Hyderabad 68.59
Imphal 62.99
Itnagar 61.06
Jaipur 67.29
Jammu 66.60
Jullunder 69.46
Kohima 63.27
Lucknow 67.98
Panjim 58.61
Patna 69.13
Pondicherry 63.23
Port Blair 55.80
Raipur 65.35
Ranchi 67.08
Shillong 64.04
Shimla 65.48
Srinagar 69.37
Trivandrum 68.47
Silvasa 62.97
Daman 62.90

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

New Delhi 54.95
Kolkata 57.70
Mumbai 58.50
Chennai 57.94

Prices of non-branded diesel across National Capital Region

Faridabad 55.46
Gurgaon 55.23
Noida 55.96
Ghaziabad 55.84

Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals

Agartala 53.22
Aizwal 52.60
Ambala 54.84
Bangalore 55.10
Bhopal 61.45
Bhubaneshwar 59.26
Chandigarh 55.75
Dehradun 58.24
Gandhinagar 61.09
Gangtok 56.75
Guwahati 57.84
Hyderabad 59.85
Imphal 53.32
Itanagar 52.65
Jaipur 58.98
Jammu 56.15
Jullunder 55.13
Kohima 53.53
Lucknow 55.92
Panjim 55.95
Patna 58.64
Pondicherry 56.69
Port Blair 51.74
Raipur 59.58
Ranchi 58.28
Shillong 54.72
Shimla 55.29
Srinagar 58.45
Trivandrum 60.01
Silvasa 55.74
Daman 55.67

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.

