Petrol, diesel price on 25th October 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 2 paise and diesel prices by 3 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 25th October 2017.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|68.62
|Kolkata
|71.40
|Mumbai
|75.73
|Chennai
|71.10
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|64.63
|Aizwal
|64.76
|Amabala
|68.18
|Bangalore
|69.69
|Bhopal
|73.32
|Bhubaneshwar
|67.51
|Chandigarh
|66.01
|Deharadun
|71.60
|Gandhinagar
|68.00
|Gangtok
|71.55
|Guwahati
|70.50
|Hyderabad
|72.66
|Imphal
|66.82
|Itnagar
|64.90
|Jaipur
|71.22
|Jammu
|70.33
|Jullunder
|73.59
|Kohima
|67.12
|Lucknow
|71.11
|Panjim
|63.21
|Patna
|72.97
|Pondicherry
|67.61
|Port Blair
|59.33
|Raipur
|69.16
|Ranchi
|70.27
|Shillong
|68.05
|Shimla
|69.30
|Srinagar
|73.00
|Trivandrum
|72.40
|Silvasa
|66.81
|Daman
|66.74
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|57.15
|Kolkata
|59.81
|Mumbai
|59.71
|Chennai
|60.17
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|55.38
|Aizwal
|54.72
|Ambala
|57.05
|Bangalore
|57.65
|Bhopal
|59.52
|Bhubaneshwar
|61.27
|Chandigarh
|55.47
|Dehradun
|59.14
|Gandhinagar
|61.36
|Gangtok
|58.95
|Guwahati
|59.56
|Hyderabad
|62.09
|Imphal
|55.41
|Itanagar
|54.78
|Jaipur
|61.15
|Jammu
|58.19
|Jullunder
|57.25
|Kohima
|55.64
|Lucknow
|58.45
|Panjim
|58.09
|Patna
|60.79
|Pondicherry
|59.12
|Port Blair
|53.84
|Raipur
|61.80
|Ranchi
|60.46
|Shillong
|56.94
|Shimla
|57.35
|Srinagar
|60.39
|Trivandrum
|62.17
|Silvasa
|57.90
|Daman
|57.83
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city