Petrol, diesel price on 25th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 24th September 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were slashed by 2 paise per litre while diesel prices were hiked by 0 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 24th September 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|70.41
|Kolkata
|73.15
|Mumbai
|79.52
|Chennai
|72.99
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|66.32
|Aizwal
|66.45
|Amabala
|69.96
|Bangalore
|71.51
|Bhopal
|76.81
|Bhubaneshwar
|69.28
|Chandigarh
|70.55
|Deharadun
|73.01
|Gandhinagar
|72.23
|Gangtok
|73.30
|Guwahati
|72.37
|Hyderabad
|74.56
|Imphal
|68.57
|Itnagar
|66.59
|Jaipur
|73.05
|Jammu
|72.07
|Jullunder
|75.44
|Kohima
|68.87
|Lucknow
|72.51
|Panjim
|64.86
|Patna
|74.74
|Pondicherry
|69.35
|Port Blair
|60.82
|Raipur
|70.92
|Ranchi
|71.68
|Shillong
|69.81
|Shimla
|71.09
|Srinagar
|74.74
|Trivandrum
|74.26
|Silvasa
|68.54
|Daman
|68.47
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|58.72
|Kolkata
|61.38
|Mumbai
|62.38
|Chennai
|61.85
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|56.90
|Aizwal
|56.22
|Ambala
|58.62
|Bangalore
|58.83
|Bhopal
|65.18
|Bhubaneshwar
|62.97
|Chandigarh
|59.56
|Dehradun
|60.48
|Gandhinagar
|65.25
|Gangtok
|60.45
|Guwahati
|61.22
|Hyderabad
|63.80
|Imphal
|56.95
|Itanagar
|56.29
|Jaipur
|62.79
|Jammu
|59.74
|Jullunder
|58.79
|Kohima
|57.18
|Lucknow
|59.79
|Panjim
|59.69
|Patna
|62.39
|Pondicherry
|60.72
|Port Blair
|55.26
|Raipur
|63.48
|Ranchi
|62.10
|Shillong
|58.50
|Shimla
|58.91
|Srinagar
|61.95
|Trivandrum
|63.85
|Silvasa
|59.47
|Daman
|59.41
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city