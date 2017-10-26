Petrol, diesel price on 26th October 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 3 paise and diesel prices by 6 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 26th October 2017.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|68.65
|Kolkata
|71.43
|Mumbai
|75.76
|Chennai
|71.14
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|64.66
|Aizwal
|64.79
|Amabala
|68.21
|Bangalore
|69.72
|Bhopal
|73.35
|Bhubaneshwar
|67.54
|Chandigarh
|66.04
|Deharadun
|71.63
|Gandhinagar
|68.03
|Gangtok
|71.55
|Guwahati
|70.53
|Hyderabad
|72.69
|Imphal
|66.85
|Itnagar
|64.93
|Jaipur
|71.25
|Jammu
|70.36
|Jullunder
|73.62
|Kohima
|67.15
|Lucknow
|71.13
|Panjim
|63.23
|Patna
|73.00
|Pondicherry
|67.64
|Port Blair
|59.35
|Raipur
|69.19
|Ranchi
|70.29
|Shillong
|68.08
|Shimla
|69.33
|Srinagar
|73.03
|Trivandrum
|72.43
|Silvasa
|66.84
|Daman
|66.77
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|57.21
|Kolkata
|59.87
|Mumbai
|59.77
|Chennai
|60.23
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|55.43
|Aizwal
|54.78
|Ambala
|57.11
|Bangalore
|57.74
|Bhopal
|59.58
|Bhubaneshwar
|61.34
|Chandigarh
|55.53
|Dehradun
|59.19
|Gandhinagar
|61.42
|Gangtok
|59.00
|Guwahati
|59.62
|Hyderabad
|62.16
|Imphal
|55.47
|Itanagar
|54.84
|Jaipur
|61.21
|Jammu
|58.25
|Jullunder
|57.31
|Kohima
|55.70
|Lucknow
|58.50
|Panjim
|58.15
|Patna
|60.85
|Pondicherry
|59.18
|Port Blair
|53.89
|Raipur
|61.87
|Ranchi
|60.53
|Shillong
|57.00
|Shimla
|57.41
|Srinagar
|60.45
|Trivandrum
|62.24
|Silvasa
|57.96
|Daman
|57.89
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city