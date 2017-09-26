close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Petrol, diesel price on 26th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 26th September 2017.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 08:59
Petrol, diesel price on 26th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol prices were slashed by 0 paise per litre while diesel prices were hiked by 4 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 24th September 2017.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 70.41
Kolkata 73.15
Mumbai 79.52
Chennai 72.99

Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals

Agartala 66.32
Aizwal 66.45
Amabala 69.96
Bangalore 71.51
Bhopal 76.81
Bhubaneshwar 69.28
Chandigarh 70.55
Deharadun 73.01
Gandhinagar 72.23
Gangtok 73.30
Guwahati 72.37
Hyderabad 74.56
Imphal 68.57
Itnagar 66.59
Jaipur 73.05
Jammu 72.07
Jullunder 75.44
Kohima 68.87
Lucknow 72.51
Panjim 64.86
Patna 74.74
Pondicherry 69.35
Port Blair 60.82
Raipur 70.92
Ranchi 71.68
Shillong 69.81
Shimla 71.09
Srinagar 74.74
Trivandrum 74.26
Silvasa 68.54
Daman 68.47

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 58.68
Kolkata 61.34
Mumbai 62.33
Chennai 61.81

Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals

Agartala 56.86
Aizwal 56.19
Ambala 58.58
Bangalore 58.79
Bhopal 65.13
Bhubaneshwar 62.92
Chandigarh 59.52
Dehradun 60.48
Gandhinagar 65.25
Gangtok 60.45
Guwahati 61.18
Hyderabad 63.75
Imphal 56.91
Itanagar 56.26
Jaipur 62.75
Jammu 59.71
Jullunder 58.75
Kohima 57.14
Lucknow 59.76
Panjim 59.65
Patna 62.35
Pondicherry 60.68
Port Blair 55.23
Raipur 63.44
Ranchi 62.06
Shillong 58.46
Shimla 58.87
Srinagar 61.19
Trivandrum 63.81
Silvasa 59.43
Daman 59.37

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city

 

TAGS

Petrol-diesel price daily revisionpetrol priceDiesel pricetoday petrol ratetoday diesel ratepetrol price todaydiesel price todayPetrolDieselpetrol price on 24th September 2017diesel price on 24th September 2017Petrol Price in IndiaDiesel price in Indiapetrol pricesDiesel pricesIOC

From Zee News

RBI caps banks exposure to Reits, InvIts at 10% of unit capital
Companies

RBI caps banks exposure to Reits, InvIts at 10% of unit cap...

Companies

Kandla Port rechristened as 'Deendayal Port'

PM Modi invites ONGC to develop energy efficient electric stove
Companies

PM Modi invites ONGC to develop energy efficient electric s...

Companies

Over 74,600 companies set up in first eight months of 2017

Sebi chief Ajay Tyagi named among world&#039;s top 10 regulators
Companies

Sebi chief Ajay Tyagi named among world's top 10 regul...

Patanjali CEO Balkrishna ranked 8th richest with Rs 70,000 crore wealth
Companies

Patanjali CEO Balkrishna ranked 8th richest with Rs 70,000...

Housing market for elderly may jump 6-fold to $7.7 billion by 2030
Real Estate

Housing market for elderly may jump 6-fold to $7.7 billion...

Rupee crashes to 6-month low of 65.10 vs USD
Markets

Rupee crashes to 6-month low of 65.10 vs USD

Government in process of changing economic environment: Arun Jaitley
Economy

Government in process of changing economic environment: Aru...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video