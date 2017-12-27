Petrol, diesel price on 27th December 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 9 paise while and diesel prices were hiked by 7 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 27th December 2017.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 69.72 Kolkata 72.47 Mumbai 77.62 Chennai 72.26

Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals

Agartala 65.72 Aizwal 65.87 Ambala 69.30 Bangalore 70.80 Bhopal 74.43 Bhubaneshwar 68.60 Chandigarh 67.06 Dehradun 72.47 Gandhinagar 68.96 Gangtok 72.70 Guwahati 71.65 Hyderabad 73.82 Imphal 67.92 Itanagar 65.96 Jaipur 72.34 Jammu 71.40 Jullunder 74.73 Kohima 68.26 Lucknow 71.97 Panjim 64.21 Patna 74.06 Pondicherry 68.65 Port Blair 60.24 Raipur 70.24 Ranchi 71.14 Shillong 69.22 Shimla 70.44 Srinagar 74.10 Trivandrum 73.51 Silvasa 67.85 Daman 67.78

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 59.38 Kolkata 62.04 Mumbai 62.85 Chennai 62.55

Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals

Agartala 57.60 Aizwal 56.92 Amabala 59.31 Bangalore 60.37 Bhopal 61.84 Bhubaneshwar 63.68 Chandigarh 57.64 Deharadun 60.51 Gandhinagar 63.47 Gangtok 61.15 Guwahati 61.92 Hyderabad 64.51 Imphal 57.61 Itnagar 56.95 Jaipur 63.44 Jammu 60.40 Jullunder 59.44 Kohima 57.87 Lucknow 60.35 Panjim 60.36 Patna 63.06 Pondicherry 61.37 Port Blair 55.86 Raipur 64.19 Ranchi 62.79 Shillong 59.23 Shimla 59.60 Srinagar 62.62 Trivandrum 64.53 Silvasa 60.12 Daman 60.05

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city