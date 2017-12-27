Petrol, diesel price on 27th December 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 9 paise while and diesel prices were hiked by 7 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 27th December 2017.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|69.72
|Kolkata
|72.47
|Mumbai
|77.62
|Chennai
|72.26
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|65.72
|Aizwal
|65.87
|Ambala
|69.30
|Bangalore
|70.80
|Bhopal
|74.43
|Bhubaneshwar
|68.60
|Chandigarh
|67.06
|Dehradun
|72.47
|Gandhinagar
|68.96
|Gangtok
|72.70
|Guwahati
|71.65
|Hyderabad
|73.82
|Imphal
|67.92
|Itanagar
|65.96
|Jaipur
|72.34
|Jammu
|71.40
|Jullunder
|74.73
|Kohima
|68.26
|Lucknow
|71.97
|Panjim
|64.21
|Patna
|74.06
|Pondicherry
|68.65
|Port Blair
|60.24
|Raipur
|70.24
|Ranchi
|71.14
|Shillong
|69.22
|Shimla
|70.44
|Srinagar
|74.10
|Trivandrum
|73.51
|Silvasa
|67.85
|Daman
|67.78
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|59.38
|Kolkata
|62.04
|Mumbai
|62.85
|Chennai
|62.55
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|57.60
|Aizwal
|56.92
|Amabala
|59.31
|Bangalore
|60.37
|Bhopal
|61.84
|Bhubaneshwar
|63.68
|Chandigarh
|57.64
|Deharadun
|60.51
|Gandhinagar
|63.47
|Gangtok
|61.15
|Guwahati
|61.92
|Hyderabad
|64.51
|Imphal
|57.61
|Itnagar
|56.95
|Jaipur
|63.44
|Jammu
|60.40
|Jullunder
|59.44
|Kohima
|57.87
|Lucknow
|60.35
|Panjim
|60.36
|Patna
|63.06
|Pondicherry
|61.37
|Port Blair
|55.86
|Raipur
|64.19
|Ranchi
|62.79
|Shillong
|59.23
|Shimla
|59.60
|Srinagar
|62.62
|Trivandrum
|64.53
|Silvasa
|60.12
|Daman
|60.05
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city