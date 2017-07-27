Petrol, diesel price on 27th July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Here is the city-wise list of petrol, diesel price for 27th July 2017.
New Delhi: Petrol price was hiked by 0.02 paise and diesel price was slashed by 0.01 paisa, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 27th July 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 27th July 2017)
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|64.59
|Kolkata
|67.92
|Mumbai
|73.92
|Chennai
|67.07
Prices of non-branded petrol across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|64.84
|Gurgaon
|64.59
|Noida
|68.05
|Ghaziabad
|67.93
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|60.86
|Aizwal
|61.00
|Amabala
|64.17
|Bangalore
|65.77
|Bhopal
|71.15
|Bhubaneshwar
|63.89
|Chandigarh
|64.75
|Deharadun
|69.11
|Gandhinagar
|66.31
|Gangtok
|67.60
|Guwahati
|67.39
|Hyderabad
|68.61
|Imphal
|63.01
|Itnagar
|61.07
|Jaipur
|67.30
|Jammu
|66.62
|Jullunder
|69.48
|Kohima
|63.28
|Lucknow
|67.99
|Panjim
|58.62
|Patna
|69.14
|Pondicherry
|63.24
|Port Blair
|55.81
|Raipur
|65.36
|Ranchi
|67.10
|Shillong
|64.06
|Shimla
|65.49
|Srinagar
|69.39
|Trivandrum
|68.48
|Silvasa
|62.99
|Daman
|62.91
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|New Delhi
|54.94
|Kolkata
|57.69
|Mumbai
|58.49
|Chennai
|57.93
Prices of non-branded diesel across National Capital Region
|Faridabad
|55.45
|Gurgaon
|55.22
|Noida
|55.96
|Ghaziabad
|55.84
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|53.22
|Aizwal
|52.59
|Ambala
|54.83
|Bangalore
|55.09
|Bhopal
|61.44
|Bhubaneshwar
|59.26
|Chandigarh
|55.74
|Dehradun
|58.23
|Gandhinagar
|61.08
|Gangtok
|56.75
|Guwahati
|57.83
|Hyderabad
|59.84
|Imphal
|53.31
|Itanagar
|52.64
|Jaipur
|58.97
|Jammu
|56.14
|Jullunder
|55.12
|Kohima
|53.52
|Lucknow
|55.92
|Panjim
|55.94
|Patna
|58.63
|Pondicherry
|56.68
|Port Blair
|51.73
|Raipur
|59.57
|Ranchi
|58.27
|Shillong
|54.71
|Shimla
|55.29
|Srinagar
|58.44
|Trivandrum
|60.01
|Silvasa
|55.73
|Daman
|55.66
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.